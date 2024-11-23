It's the time of the year yet again. With the holiday season getting underway, BoxLunch — a pop culture novelty shop with no shortage of merchandise inspired by fan-favorite licenses like Disney, Studio Ghibli, and Sanrio — is celebrating Christmas early with a plethora of new collections. Whether you like to spend the yuletide season in the Wicked Wonderland with Glinda and Elphaba-inspired crossbody bags or channel the inner Potterhead in you with Harry Potter-inspired sweatshirts, BoxLunch made sure to welcome the season with collections for every fan.

Everything from bags and corduroy overalls to Christmas decorations and wallets and even a collection of "more ugly sweatshirt favorites," BoxLunch made holiday spending a lot better with massive new releases. Apart from being a specialized retailer that sells a curated range of licensed pop culture items, BoxLunch is also a novelty shop with a cause. Through BoxLunch's partnership with the nonprofit organization Feeding America, the company donates one meal for a person in need for every $10 spent by customers. For Harry Potter fans, who are awaiting the 2026 release of HBO's TV adaptation of their beloved film series, BoxLunch has unveiled its very own Hufflepuff and Dobby-inspired sweatshirts, complete with two Deathly Hallows handbags to complete the look.

BoxLunch Is a Pop Culture Haven