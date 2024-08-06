The Big Picture BoxLunch releases its new Back to School line, including a wide selection of pop culture merchandise from Disney, Studio Ghibli, and more.

T-shirts, jerseys, backpacks, keychains, journals, and much more bring fan-favorite characters into the classroom.

All items are available for purchase now on BoxLunch's website under the Back to School section.

The end of summer is fast approaching, which means school will be starting up very soon. BoxLunch is doing its part to help make the transition back to the classroom a little smoother with a new line of merchandise themed around the beginning of a new academic year. The company has a selection of new backpacks, shirts, jerseys, and more based on some of the biggest pop culture brands around, from Disney to Studio Ghibli, Nintendo, Sanrio, and so much more. All items can now be found on sale on the official BoxLunch website under the Back to School section.

Among the collection are a few standout items for both teachers and students. Disney, in particular, gets plenty of love with a whole line of princess-themed t-shirts with motifs representing classic characters from Beauty and the Beast to Mulan, The Princess and the Frog, and Tangled. A few of the shirts also come with an important line from the film that defines the princesses' stories and character arcs throughout them, while also highlighting some of their beloved companions like Flounder or Mushu. BoxLunch also has more flowery patterns mixing in these characters on their own, including one featuring the little teacup Chip Potts.

BoxLunch's Disney Collection Is Ready for the Classroom