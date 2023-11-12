The Big Picture The BoxLunch Holiday Gala united Hollywood stars for a good cause, supporting Feeding America®.

The event featured performances by Anika Noni Rose and awards presented by Teyonah Parris, David Dastmalchian, and Erin Moriarty.

BoxLunch has donated 175 million meals to Feeding America® and continues to make an impact through meal donations for every $10 purchase.

The BoxLunch Holiday Gala, a special event reuniting stars from the Hollywood industry in the name of a good cause, took place this past week, with the celebration supporting Feeding America®. Held on November 9, the gala was hosted by Joel McHale, star of Community, while the vision of the organization was presented in front of the attendants who could make a difference by supporting the company, including Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who was also in attendance. Anika Noni Rose performed a variety of songs throughout the night, adding a new dimension of entertainment to the experience of the reunion meant for bringing awareness to a very serious situation.

David Harbour, Simu Liu and Xochitl Gomez were some of the stars present at the event, with Liu showing up in crutches due to a recent accident. A variety of awards were presented at the celebration, with Teyonah Parris giving the "Community Outreach" award to the Government & Public Affairs Manager from Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, Cassidie Bates. David Dastmalchian and Erin Moriarty presented the "Community Impact" award to Allyson Vaulx, Assistant Vice President of Philanthropy from Feeding South Florida.

For every $10 in purchases at BoxLunch in-person stores or online, the company will donate a meal to those with limited resources, in an initiative meant to feed as many people as possible. With 245+ stores nationwide, each location contributes to its local community food bank, impacting hunger relief efforts locally. In 2023, BoxLunch celebrated a milestone of 175 million meals donated to Feeding America®. Seth Green was also present at the event, with Liu donating $100,000 to the cause, while Harbour doubling that amount in friendly competition. The Stranger Things star donated $200, 000 while joking around with the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings protagonist.

David Harbour Returns in the Next Season of Stranger Things

The actors present at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala are also involved in a wide variety of upcoming projects, with David Harbour scheduled to appear in the final season of Stranger Things. After the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the final episodes of the successful Netflix series will finally be able to start filming in the coming weeks — according to Harbour, sooner rather than later — marking the end of the journey for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends.

You can check out images from the BoxLunch Holiday Gala below: