We’re hoping that you didn’t pull a shop til you drop over the weekend or spend all of your paycheck on some solid Cyber Monday deals because there’s still an exciting shopping experience to be had. From now until December 10, fan-favorite retailer, BoxLunch, is rolling out an incredibly unique in-store scavenger hunt that will give consumers a chance to win big. Dubbed the Find Your Fandom Holiday Hunt, the one-of-a-kind experience will make participants channel their inner Charlie Bucket, as they’re invited to search their local store for a hidden golden ornament.

Every day between 12 pm and 2 pm, those looking to partake in the game can dip into a BoxLunch and search for that day’s prize. But, don’t worry - there will be help. Posted throughout the store will be video screens that will help guide those seeking the treasure to its nesting area. If you’re running behind and don’t have time to look at the video screens, shoot a message with the word “ornament” to BoxLunch’s Instagram - @boxlunchgifts. Now for the fun stuff. Should the odds be ever in your favor, the clue will take you to the golden ornament which serves as the home of a $50 BoxLunch gift card.

Every day there will be two winners walking away with the exciting find, as there are two ornaments per day and one prize per person. Don’t forget that when you shop at BoxLunch, your hard-earned cash is going to a wonderful place, as, with every $10 spent, the company has pledged to donate at least one meal to Feeding America.

BoxLunch’s Dedication to Fandoms Everywhere

With something for every fandom under the sun, BoxLunch is a prime destination to track down that missing piece of merch for you or for the film, gaming, television, comic, or other entertainment lover in your life. Keeping up with the rest of the world, the store is currently home to an incredible lineup of apparel, toys, books, and more that celebrate the box office-dominating spectacle of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. If you have your sights set on the upcoming live-action arrival of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, BoxLunch has you covered there as well, along with a slew of other goodies from lovers of Star Wars, Chainsaw Man, Studio Ghibli, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Squid Game, Nintendo, and so, so many more.

Head to this link to find the closest BoxLunch to you so you can get in on the scavenger hunt fun from now until December 10.