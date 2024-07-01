The Big Picture BoxLunch releases a KFC-inspired collection for National Fried Chicken Day.

Unique items include a Bucket Crossbody Bag and Reversible Chicken Bucket Hat.

For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates a meal to Feeding America.

Get ready for some finger lickin' good fun, folks. BoxLunch, the fandom-first retailer, is spicing up wardrobes with a new KFC-inspired collection, perfectly timed for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. This exclusive collaboration, available online and in stores, features an array of apparel, accessories, and jewelry that pays homage to the iconic fried chicken brand. Select items are already available for presale.

The collection boasts unique items like a Bucket Crossbody Bag, a Color Block Windbreaker Jacket, a Reversible Chicken Bucket Hat, and a Fanny Pack. Fans also have the chance to win the entire BoxLunch x KFC collection through a special sweepstakes, with details available on BoxLunch’s website.

Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We take pride in collaborative partnerships, especially when we have the opportunity to have fun and reach fans through the original fried chicken brand, KFC.” The collection reflects BoxLunch's dedication to blending vibrant style with beloved brands. In alignment with its philanthropic mission, BoxLunch will donate a meal to someone in need through Feeding America for every $10 spent on themed products. KFC, committed to hunger relief, has donated over 90 million meals through its Harvest program, supporting local communities across America.

Anna Faktorovich, VP of Brand Management at KFC U.S., said, “This collaboration celebrates KFC brand fans with finger lickin’ good fashion. We’re honored to team up with BoxLunch, a brand that shares our commitment to feeding the communities we serve.”

Who Are BoxLunch and What is Their Meal Initiative?

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community.

For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America®. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 10,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $1,000,000) to Feeding America and partner food banks from February 4, 2024 to February 1, 2025.

Fans are encouraged to showcase their KFC x BoxLunch outfits on social media.

For more information on the collection and to stay updated on the latest releases, visit BoxLunch.com or follow them on social media. Don't miss out on KFC's special food deals for National Fried Chicken Day by visiting KFC.com.