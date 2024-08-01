The Big Picture BoxLunch offers exclusive Disney merch like Mickey Mouse button-ups & 101 Dalmatians apparel at D23 Expo.

The merchandise includes black-and-white-themed items with Mickey, Minnie, and characters from 101 Dalmatians.

D23 attendees can win prizes by playing the "Blinko" game and participate in giveaways on social media.

Disney's D23 Expo is just around the corner and with it will come plenty of massive announcements and new merchandise all centered around the House of Mouse. The fandom-first retailer BoxLunch will once again be among the attendees this year with a new booth full of convention-exclusive apparel, accessories, and jewelry commemorating beloved properties from Star Wars to The Nightmare Before Christmas. Ahead of the event, Collider can exclusively share two of the new lines based on Disney's iconic mascot Mickey Mouse and the animated classic 101 Dalmatians that will be up for grabs at the activation when doors open in Anaheim on August 9.

These new lines are made to incorporate BoxLunch's black-and-white theme with Disney's beloved characters, something that fits especially well with Pongo, Perdita, and their many puppies. They'll be incorporated in everything from jerseys to cardigans, watches, tote bags, pins, and much more. Along with the other new merchandise, it's all just one way in which BoxLunch will be celebrating D23, as it will also present fans with the "Blinko" game station where they can earn exciting prizes by dropping chips onto a game board. Additional giveaways will be available on social media throughout each day of the convention.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Adorn Button-Ups, Cardigans, and More