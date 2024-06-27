The Big Picture The BoxLunch Treat Truck will return to SDCC with treats, swag, and fan engagement.

Fans can find collectibles, enjoy sweet treats, and participate in FiGPiN Day on July 27.

Online sweepstakes will allow fans to win a $500 SDCC prize pack even if they can't attend the convention.

BoxLunch, the fandom-first retailer, is back with a bang at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)! Collider is thrilled to announce that from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, the reinvigorated BoxLunch Treat Truck will be serving up cool treats and even cooler swag to fans. Stationed at the Southeast corner of First St. and J St., one of the event's must-visit destinations outside the world’s largest convention promises a fan-forward experience that you won’t want to miss.

The BoxLunch Treat Truck is open from 10 AM to 7 PM on Thursday through Saturday, and from 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday. Visitors will be greeted with their very own BoxLunch grab bag, bursting with accessories and surprises across a variety of beloved IPs and fandoms. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Scroll on to learn more about what BoxLunch is bringing to SDCC this year!

What Can Fans Do at BoxLunch's Treat Truck at SDCC?

Fans will be able to trade their collectibles and products at BoxLunch’s dedicated Trading Station, creating a vibrant hub of fan engagement and camaraderie. Plus, sweet treats like ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, and more will be available to keep everyone cool and satisfied. Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch, shared his excitement, saying:

“We love every opportunity to engage, connect, and celebrate with the fandom community, especially at an exhilarating convention like San Diego Comic-Con. Following the success of the BoxLunch Truck at last year’s SDCC, we wanted to once again offer a surprise and delight moment for people to excitedly engage with one another about the fandoms they are most passionate about.”

And if you’re a fan of enamel pins, you’re in for a real treat! On Saturday, July 27, from 10 AM to 7 PM, BoxLunch is partnering with the collectible company FiGPiN to add some highly sought-after pins to the mix. Dubbed “FiGPiN Day,” this special event will offer fans the chance to snag rare artist proof pins and enjoy other exciting surprises. Robert Thomsen, President of FiGPiN, couldn’t be more thrilled: “Partnering with the BoxLunch team at San Diego Comic-Con is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate with passionate fans and engage with our community of collectors. We are looking forward to a day of treats, surprises, and fun!”

For those who can’t make it to SDCC, the fun continues online! BoxLunch is hosting a sweepstakes where fans can follow @BoxLunchGifts on Instagram and send a direct message with “BL” for a chance to win a $500 SDCC prize pack. It’s a perfect way to bring a piece of the excitement home. So, whether you're at SDCC or following along from afar, BoxLunch is making sure the fandom fun is accessible to everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with treats, trades, and top-notch swag.