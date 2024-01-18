The Big Picture Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron is a pleasant surprise, gaining recognition and winning awards through word of mouth.

The film has become Miyazaki's highest-grossing movie in the UK and Ireland, surpassing his beloved previous titles.

The Boy and The Heron is making a big impact in international markets, with significant box office success in Italy and Germany.

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron is the most pleasant surprise by the acclaimed filmmaker, the feature came out with negligible marketing and made waves just from the word of mouth. The feature is garnering much recognition in the award circles as well already winning Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. The animated feature is now making waves at the box office around the world.

After becoming the top-grossing original anime film ever released in North America and Japan, per Deadline the movie has become Miyazaki’s highest-grossing movie ever in the UK and Ireland grossing £3.9M at the UK box office to date, leaving behind his much loved previous titles like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo. The movie has already emerged as the second-highest grossing anime of all time in the UK and Ireland box office, standing only next to Pokemon: The First Movie, becoming the biggest anime release in the market in more than 20 years.

Further, in the other markets, the movie is on the way to becoming about five times more than any other largest Japanese anime to date in Italy, grossing $4.3M after being released first week of January. Furthermore, in Germany, The Boy and The Heron has seen the third-highest opening weekend of all time for an anime title.

The Team Behind ‘The Boy and The Heron’

Set in the backdrop of the Pacific War, the movie follows Mahito, a young boy yearning for his mother. One day he accidentally ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead, where he encounters a peculiar grey heron. The movie is billed as a semi-autobiographical fantasy from Miyazak and is being loved by fans and critics across the globe.

The movie has a separate voice cast for English and Japanese versions. The illustrious English voice cast includes Luca Padovan as Mahito Maki, Robert Pattinson as The Grey Heron, Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi, Gemma Chan as Natsuko, Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki, Mark Hamill as Granduncle, Florence Pugh as Kiriko, Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican, Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King and more. The Japanese cast include talents like Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shōhei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi, Jun Kunimura, Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, and many more.

The Boy and the Heron is in theatres now, you can know more details about the anime here with our guide.