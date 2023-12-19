The Big Picture The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, has become Studio Ghibli's highest-grossing North American film, surpassing Ponyo, with a domestic total of $23.4 million.

The film has also become the highest-grossing original Japanese animated film in North America not based on intellectual property, surpassing The Secret World of Arrietty.

The Boy and the Heron has achieved worldwide success, earning over $100 million at the box office, with strong holds in Japan, France, Russia, and Spain.

Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki finally released his long-awaited feature The Boy and the Heron, marking another project from his co-founded animation powerhouse, Studio Ghibli. The film has received critical acclaim and widespread audience approval. This has been cemented by the film's domestic box office totals, as The Boy and the Heron has now become Studio Ghibli's highest-grossing North American film in its history.

Through its second weekend in U.S. theaters, The Boy and the Heron has grossed a domestic total of $23.4 million. This easily breaks the record held by the prior highest-grossing North American film from Studio Ghibli, Ponyo - also directed by Miyazaki - which grossed $15.7 million. Beyond Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron has now become the highest-grossing original Japanese animated film in North America not based on intellectual property. This record was previously held The Secret World of Arrietty from director Hiromasa Yonebayashi, which ended its box office run with a domestic total of $19.5 million.

This marks yet another impressive milestone for The Boy and the Heron, which recently passed $100 million at the worldwide box office. The majority of this, unsurprisingly, has come from Japan, where it has grossed around $56 million. The film is also maintaining strong holds in France, Russia, and Spain.

'The Boy and the Heron' Marks Miyazaki's Long-Awaited Return

It shouldn't come as much of a shock that The Boy and the Heron has done extremely well in North America, as fans of the Japanese animator have long awaited the project. Miyazaki's last feature film came in 2013 with The Wind Rises, and the director originally announced his retirement after this - though he would have an about-face and work on The Boy and the Heron.

The film has been doing extremely well despite the fact that Studio Ghibli had almost no marketing for the project in the leadup to its release. The studio provided no plot details and used only a single poster to promote the film, never releasing a Japanese trailer. Not even the cast list was announced ahead of time, with Miyazaki choosing to keep an air of mystery about his project.

The film's North American release was definitetely helped, though, by its all-star English-language cast, which includes Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Luca Padovan, Dave Bautista, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, and more. The Boy and the Heron is set during World War II and follows Mahito (Padovan), who follows a grey heron into a mysterious, fantastical world after the death of his mother.

Miyazaki directed The Boy and the Heron from a self-written script and produced the film alongside his Studio Ghibli collaborator Toshio Suzuki and Yoshiaki Nishimura. The film is distributed in Japan by Toho, which also has the successful Godzilla Minus One currently in theaters. The film is distributed in North America by Studio Ghibli's longtime domestic partner, GKIDS.

The Boy and the Heron is now playing in theaters.