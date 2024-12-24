Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy gave the biggest blockbuster of the year by bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in MCU’s Deadpool and Wolverine. The R-rated feature was a massive hit and breathed new life into the MCU and superhero genre. Reynolds and Levy have been collaborating successfully on features like The Adam Project and Free Guy, and recently they announced a new project, Boy Band, on the heels of their latest success. While plot details are kept tightly under wraps, Reynolds opened up about the script and setting of the feature in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming movie will combine Reynolds and his longtime friend and MCU costar Jackman as two bandmates who reunite years later. “I’m on a second draft,” Reynolds revealed, “The first draft was incredible and written by one of my favorite writers, Jesse Andrews [Me and Earl and the Dying Girl]. Now I’m on my lonesome. There are no dates or anything just yet. I’m not filming anything for at least a year.” So, fans can rest assured that Boy Band will have Reynolds’ entire attention. The actor further went into budget and setting details, revealing, “This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget, and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors. Shawn, Hugh and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain.”

‘Boy Band’ Will Focus on Joy

While Levy is set to produce along with Reynolds, it isn’t confirmed yet that he’ll be assuming the director’s duties. The prospect of Jackman and Reynolds reuniting for the musical comedy is a delicious one for fans. While Reynolds showed his musical prowess in Spirited, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Jackman is renowned for his stage presence, appearing in several musical films and Broadway shows. It seems like Reynolds is trying to fuse these real-life elements into the upcoming movie. He explained,

A lot of members of boy bands — and there are a lot of them — had managers who left them high and dry. They experienced levels of fame that would be very difficult for anyone to navigate, let alone an adolescent, when you are farming out your self-worth to an audience of screaming people. It creates a kind of arrested cultural development. They’re forever associated with that period of time in their lives. This would be about people in their 40s and 50s trying to get their lives back. I think there is something beautiful about that. The north star for me as a producer is joy. I feel like cynicism is a contracting industry, and doesn’t have a great shelf life.

No release date for Boy Band has been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Reynolds and Ferrell in Spirited on AppleTV.

