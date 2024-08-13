The Big Picture Boy George biopic written by J.C Lee to be developed at TriStar Pictures.

Film will feature hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" & "Karma Chameleon."

Musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody have been successful, setting the stage for Boy George film.

Musical biopics have been the talk of the town when it comes to the industry in recent years, and Boy George will be the next star featured in such a project. According to Deadline, J.C Lee has been hired to write the screenplay for the movie that will be centered around the singer's life. The feature is currently in development at TriStar Pictures. The studio previously delivered titles such as The Book of Clarence and Thanksgiving. Since the film is still in the early ages of its development, a release date for the Boy George biopic hasn't been set yet.

Boy George is the lead singer of Culture Club. Both his music as a solo artist and songs from the group will be used in the upcoming movie. His unique fashion style, which was inspired by figures such as David Bowie, instantly became recognizable once his music was embraced by audiences. With hits such as "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?", "Karma Chamaleon" and "I Just Wanna Be Loved", Boy George quickly became a superstar. Now viewers will be able the artist's journey on the screen.

Before finding himself involved with the upcoming biopic centered around Boy George, J. C. Lee worked on projects such as Love, Victor and The Morning Show. The successful Apple TV+ television series about the unpredictable network is currently developing its fourth season, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon set to reprise their lead roles. Lee's experience of writing for television has allowed him to make the jump towards projects as big as the upcoming biopic.

Biopics Remain Strong at the Box Office

With how movies centered around the lives of singers have performed at the box office in recent years, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see TriStar jumping at the chance of developing a feature centered around Boy George. Bohemian Rhapsody earned $910 million at the global box office when it was released, and the title allowed Rami Malek to win an Academy Award thanks to his performance as Freddie Mercury. And the trend didn't stop with the blockbuster hit directed by Bryan Singer.

One of the most anticipated movies of next year will be Michael, the biopic centered around the King of Pop's trajectory. Jaafar Jackson will step into the shoes of his uncle in the next movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. There's no doubt that the film's performance at the global box office will set the stage for the film centered around Boy George to make its debut, as audiences around the world continue to enjoy musical biopics.

A release date hasn't been set for the Boy George biopic. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.