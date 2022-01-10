Andrew Koji, known for his starring role in HBO’s Warrior, has signed on for a role in upcoming action-fantasy film, Boy Kills World, Deadline reports. Koji will be joining a previously announced cast that includes Bill Skarsgard (It), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), and Yayan Ruhian (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, is attached to the project to produce alongside It Chapter Two producer Roy Lee. Moritz Mohr will be directing Boy Kills World, which will mark his first feature film credit, having directed the TV series Viva Berlin! as well as several shorts. Financing for the movie is coming from Nthibah Pictures’ Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn as well as Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici.

Mohr and Arend Remmers (Snowflake) dreamt up the movie’s plot, which Remmers then took to Tyler Burton Smith, whom he teamed up with to bring the script to life. Along with Raimi and Lee, Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan of Novo, and Andrew Childs of Vertigo Entertainment will join in as producers. The film is slated to begin production in early 2022.

Boy Kills World, which is set to film in South Africa, will be a high action thrill ride that takes place in an apocalyptic, failed utopian universe. The film will center around the thoughts and creations of a deaf and mute boy. The lone survivor of an assasination that wipes out his entire family, the boy flees to a dark and mysterious jungle. There, his path crosses with a shaman who is shrouded in mystery but wants to help the young man seek revenge against those who ripped his family away. The shaman sets out to train the boy in an attempt to help him leave his imagination behind and use his senses to transform himself into a vehicle of death and destruction.

Koji has gained his fair share of action and adventure credits. Viewers will recognize him from his breakout role in HBO Max’s Warrior. Koji stars as Ah Sahm, a martial arts master who relocates from China to San Francisco in the late 1800s. His masterful skills quickly catch the eye of a top tier crime syndicate in Chinatown and the family brings him on as a hitman. Season 3 is set to begin filming this summer.

Along with Warrior, Koji held a role in the recent G.I. Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes. There, the actor shared the screen with the film’s star, Henry Golding. Koji has also been hard at work on the upcoming Sony film, Bullet Train, where he will star alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in a film which centers around a group of assassins traveling on a high speed Japanese bullet train. The feature is set to come out in July.

With such an extensive background in action films and television shows, Koji is an obvious choice to join the cast of Boy Kills World. While nothing else is known about the film at this time, be sure to follow Collider for all updates.

