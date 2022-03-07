A new list of casting has been announced for the Sam Raimi-produced film Boy Kills World. Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley, Quinn Copeland and twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti have all been added to the film’s call sheet, joining the previously announced lineup of stars including Bill Skarsgård, Yayan Ruhian, Jessica Rothe, Andrew Koji, and Isaiah Mustafa.

Moritz Mohr, a German filmmaker, will make his directorial debut with Boy Kills World. Taking place in a bizarre, dark dystopian universe, the story will focus on a deaf and mute character, Boy (Skarsgård), who navigates this depressing world with his otherworldly imagination. Tragedy strikes when Boy’s family is brutally murdered. When his fight or flight instincts kick in, Boy finds himself on a life-threatening trek into the darkly forested jungle. There, he meets a shaman (Ruhian) who takes Boy under his wing and launches him into a cutthroat coming of age journey where he encourages his new pupil to leave his youth behind and pick up the baton as a highly trained assassin. Janssen, Gelman, and Copley will take on roles as the antagonistic Van Der Koy family, with Janssen as matriarch Hilda, and Gelman and Copley as Gideon and Glen, respectively. Copeland will portray Mina, with the Crovetti twins appearing as the younger version of Boy.

The screenplay for Mohr’s idea turned silver screen production was penned by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith. Along with Raimi, Zainab Azizi will serve the film as producer under Raimi Productions with Stuart Manashil, Dan Kagan, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, Nthibah Pictures’ Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, and Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici also producing. Executive producers on Boy Kills World will be Ventaro Film’s Reza Brojerdi and Andew Childs.

In a world where remakes and reboots have been the norm, it’s refreshing to see a new idea taking form. It’s especially encouraging for Raimi’s name to be attached as he’s brought us action packed hits including his Spider-Man trilogy, Evil Dead, and the anticipated upcoming MCU feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While post-apocalyptic tales are either a major fan favorite or played out troupe, judging by the plot information and talent attached to Boy Kills World, it’s shaping up to be a truly one of a kind thriller.

