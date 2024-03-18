The Big Picture Boy Kills World stars Bill Skarsgård as Boy seeking revenge in a dark, post-apocalyptic world filled with a star-studded cast.

The action-packed thriller features intense action sequences and choreography, promising blood, gore, and dynamic movements.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film explores Boy's journey from a deaf person with a vivid imagination to a lethal assassin.

Lionsgate has just shared new posters for the upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgård in the titular role, who is also widely known for playing Pennywise The Clown in the IT franchise. The four posters reveal the star-studded cast for the upcoming revenge flick, introducing Skarsgard as Boy, Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey) as Melanie van der Koy, Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) as June 27, and Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Basho. The lead actors are seen yielding weapons, ready to brawl to the death. Better yet, there’s also a final payoff poster that features the rest of the cast members!

The movie is set to release on April 26, 2024, and revolves around the story of Boy, a deaf person who vows to avenge the brutal murder of his family by Hilda van der Koy, a deranged matriarch who rules a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty, portrayed by Famke Janssen (Taken) The film also stars Brett Gelman (Fleabag), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), Shartlo Copley (District 9), Yayan Ruhian (The Raid), and Quinn Copeland in major roles.

The official synopsis presents Skarsgard’s character, driven by his inner voice (played by H. Jon Benjamin), who also plays the main character in his favorite childhood video game in the film. In his quest for revenge, Boy starts training with a mysterious shaman, played by Ruhian, “to become an instrument of death that is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents.” The synopsis also says, “As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.”

‘Boy Kills World’ Takes Place in a Dark, Dystopian Universe

The action flick marks the debut of Moritz Mohr (Akumi), who has taken on the role of both director and executive producer. Boy Kills World is based on a screenplay written by Arend Remmers (Snowflake) and Tyler Burton Smith (Child’s Play) and shows how a deaf-mute man navigates a depressing world purely through his imagination. The film is a dark take on the coming-of-age genre, focusing on the relationship formed between Boy and the shaman who trains him into an assassin.

The audience can expect tons of blood and gore in this film. According to fight coordinator and action designer Dawid Szatarski (Wonder Woman), the actors spent months training for the intense action sequences. In his own words, “Training Bill Skarsgard, I didn’t want to make another John Wick.”

So, the action director made sure to choreograph brand-new stunts for the actor while even flying his personal trainer to the sets to get in all the practice they could. And not just that, Szatarski also made sure to make use of extremely stylized animated shots with a lot of dynamic movements to instantly capture attention for the twisted universe Boy Kills World is set in.

Boy Kills World is all set to hit theaters all over the US on April 26, 2024. Check out the posters above.