Action fans, buckle up and dial into Hulu on September 13 for the streaming debut of Boy Kills World. Bill Skarsgård(Barbarian) is absolutely ripped in his latest leading role, which sees him seeking vengeance on a corrupt family who took the lives of his loved ones. No punches are held back in the latest feature to come from Moritz Mohr (Akumi), which is especially a win for those who love a good dose of comedy with their bloody high-octane features.

As a child, Skarsgård’s Boy watched as his family was slaughtered by the Van Der Koys, a malicious family who ran the dystopian town that Boy, his sister, and their mother called home. Having survived the attack, Boy is left deaf and mute and is brought back to health by a Shaman (Yayan Ruhian) who raises the young man and trains him to become a martial arts master and killing machine. When he is old enough, Boy sets out on his own to seek vengeance against the Van Der Koys. Throughout the film, audiences hear Boy’s inner thoughts via the voice of Archer and Bob’s Burgers’ H. Jon Benjamin, who connects to the man’s childhood by way of a video game announcer from the arcade games he and his sister played before the attacks.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Famke Janssen (The Faculty), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), Sharlto Copley (Monkey Man), Andrew Koji (Warrior) and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things). Snagging a 59% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Boy Kills World fell short of what audiences were expecting from Mohr’s latest production. With a global box office haul of just over $3.2 million, the movie will have another shot at viewership when it arrives on Hulu in a few weeks.

Bill Skarsgård’s Busy Year

Along with Boy Kills World, Skarsgård recently celebrated the release of another pulse-pounding thriller, as Rupert Sanders’s reimagining of The Crow flew into cinemas last weekend. Off to a rough start at the box office, the movie is already meeting mixed reviews from audiences which isn’t too big of a surprise considering how much of a cult classic the original was. Just around the corner, Skarsgård will personify complete and total darkness in Robert Eggers’s highly-anticipated title, Nosferatu. The actor will play the titular bloodsucker alongside a killer cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and more. Finally, on the small screen, Skarsgård has just finished painting his face and terrifying the cast and crew of HBO’s Welcome to Derry, which will see him reprise his role as Pennywise from Andy Muschiettie’s It film series. That production is expected to scare viewers in 2025.

Head over to Hulu on September 13 to dodge some punches when Boy Kills World begins streaming.