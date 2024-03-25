The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård transforms from haunting to hunting mode in Boy Kills World, a campy, gory action thriller that fans will love.

Manga and Anime influences shine through in the movie's exceptional style, offering a unique and intense viewing experience.

Director Moritz Mohr's revenge movie with a deaf protagonist is filled with action, blood, humor, and a stellar star-studded cast.

Bill Skarsgård has switched from haunting to hunting mode for his upcoming film Boy Kills World. The movie directed by Moritz Mohr have all eyes on it ever since the first blood-soaked trailer arrived that saw the It actor on a revenge spree. The movie seems very camp, one of its kind of gory madness that the fans of the action genre will certainly enjoy.

Now we have a new look from the feature unveiled by Total Films that sees Skarsgård battle ready, he is head to toe soaked in blood with a sword in hand. While the image gives away nothing it further adds to the tone and appeal. The action thriller follows Boy (Skarsgård), a young deaf man whose entire family is wiped out. With no one to turn to, he runs away to the jungle where he meets a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) who trains him to be a killing machine.

‘Boy Kills World' is Manga Influenced

Image via Total Film

The movie has an exceptional style as we see Boy has an inner voice, given his vivid imagination the film has been billed as a “fever dream” which is highlighted in the trailer. As for the killer action Mohr took inspiration from Manga and Anime, "We talked a lot about what we loved," he said. "I love old kung-fu movies. I love Asian cinema. I play a lot of video games and I read a lot of manga. Anime is a big influence. But also shitty little Saturday-morning cartoons that I loved growing up.”

The director admits he “knew I wanted to make a revenge movie with a deaf protagonist, but that was literally the one constant." With its concept and execution the movie has rightfully earned an R-rating and the influences are quite visible in every aspect of the action thriller. Among all the action and blood, the movie also finds space for humor which will certainly make it a smooth ride. Lots of dark jokes in the script German scribe Arend Remmers co-wrote with Tyler Burton Smith.

The movie also boasts a stellar star cast including Michelle Dockery, Jessica Rothe, Isaiah Mustafa, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Sharlto Copley, Quinn Copeland, and Andrew Koji. Boy Kills World is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 26. You can check out the new image above and know more about the film with our helpful guide here.