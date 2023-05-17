Everything we’ve seen and heard so far about Moritz Mohr’s feature-length debut, Boy Kills World, has been alluding to a blood-soaked dystopian experience. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the title has landed itself an “R” rating for “Strong bloody violence and gore throughout, language, some drug use and sexual references.”

Starring Bill Skarsgård, as the titular boy, the feature centers on a young deaf man whose entire family is wiped out. With no one to turn to, the boy runs away to the jungle where he meets a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) who trains him to be a martial arts master and killing machine. When the boy first arrives, his childish ways catch the eye of his instructor who plans to do away with his youthfulness and help him grow into the lethal assassin that he sees. Known for his parts in dark and disturbing titles including It and Hemlock Grove, and his upcoming leading role in Robert Eggers’ soon-to-be take on Nosferatu, Skarsgård will no doubt shine with another driving performance appearing as the boy with a taste for vengeance.

Boy Kills World will also star Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Isaiah Mustafa (IT Chapter Two), Famke Janssen (Taken franchise), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Cameron Crovetti (The Boys), Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster), and Andrew Koji (Warrior).

Who’s Behind Boy Kills World?

Along with directing, Mohr also came up with the film’s story alongside Arend Remmer (Sløborn), the latter of whom penned the screenplay with Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie). Knowing that the film would deliver the same horror-filled moments that their most notable titles are known for, Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Evil Dead) and Roy Lee (IT, Doctor Sleep) are backing the bone-crushing thriller as producers.

With a first image previously dropped and the rating revealed, we’re one step closer to our first Boy Kills World teaser and the ultimate announcement - a release date - for this blood-spewing dystopian flick.