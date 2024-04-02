The Big Picture Stylish, bloody, and high-concept action film Boy Kills World debuts a new Red Band trailer.

Bill Skarsgård stars as Boy, a man seeking vengeance in a post-apocalyptic world against his family's killers.

The film is set to release on April 26.

With buckets of blood, a high-concept premise, and stylized gun violence that could make John Wick blush, the R-rated action film Boy Kills World debuted a flashy new Red Band trailer. Directed by Moritz Mohr and starring Bill Skarsgård as a man who goes on a vengeful rampage against his parents’ murderers, Boy Kills World will be released in theaters later this month. And if this new trailer is anything to go by, that release date couldn’t come sooner. In the film, Skarsgård stars as Boy, whose family is killed by “the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty” named Hilda Van Der Koy, played by Famke Janssen.

Orphaned, deaf, and voiceless, Boy is driven by an inner voice co-opted by a favorite childhood video game as he goes on his vengeful mission. Along the way, he receives training from a “shaman” played by The Raid star Yayan Ruhian, and is joined in his quest by “the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.” The trailer also hints at elaborate post-apocalyptic world-building that isn’t immediately obvious, but is apparent enough to suggest that the filmmakers — the movie counts the legendary Sam Raimi as producer — have crafted a comic book-like sandbox for Boy to wreak havoc in.

There has been an uptick in stylish action movies in the last decade or so, no doubt coinciding with the increasing popularity of the John Wick movies. The Boy Kills World trailer might remind audiences of other high-concept genre fare, such as John Woo’s big Hollywood comeback film Silent Night, whose grand gimmick was that it didn’t have any dialogue, or even Hardcore Henry, which was filmed entirely in the first person and shares with Boy Killed World its star, Sharlto Copley. There are also shades of the little-seen Daniel Radcliffe action movie Guns Akimbo, in which the protagonist finds himself with firearms bolted to his hands.

April Is Going to Be Buzzing for Action Fans

Boy Kills World premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and has received mostly positive reviews so far. The movie sits at a “fresh” 73% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 15 reviews. The new trailer is certainly selling it as some kind of deranged genre masterpiece, and is plastered with positive blurbs from different critics. Collider's Nate Richard wasn't bowled over, however. In his review, he described the movie as "a misfire that feels too confident with itself for its own good."

Boy Kills World also features Michelle Dockery, Jessica Roth, Brett Gelman, Andrew Koji, Isaiah Mustafa, and H. Jon Benjamin as Boy’s “inner voice.” The movie is set to be released on April 26, but before that, audiences will be treated to Dev Patel’s buzzy directorial debut Monkey Man. You can watch the new Boy Kills World trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

