The Big Picture Upcoming action film Boy Kills World, starring Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe, has set an April 26 release date.

The movie follows Skarsgård's character named Boy, who is deaf and mute, in his pursuit of vengeance after his family is killed.

Director Moritz Mohr brings a distinct visual style and bonkers sense of humor to the film, promising an original and exhilarating experience.

The upcoming action film Boy Kills World, which stars Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe, has finally set a release date. Deadline reports that the feature will arrive in theaters on April 26. The feature hails from German director Moritz Mohr and is produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee. Boy Kills World made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and garnered mixed reviews.

The movie follows a deaf-mute called Boy, who escapes to the jungle after his family is killed. In the wilderness, he is trained for vengeance by a mysterious master, but things take a turn when he falls in with a desperate resistance group. While much of the details are still kept under wraps, fans got a glimpse of Skarsgård’s character Boy from previously released images. As the release date nears, fans can finally expect to see a trailer and get more details on the feature.

Speaking of the feature, Raimi said “Mohr brings a distinct visual style and an unbridled imagination to the screen, creating an original, outrageous, and visceral thrill ride. ‘Boy Kills World‘s eclectic cast, eye-popping stunt sequences, and deranged sense of humor will blow audiences away.” Alongside a very chiseled Skarsgård, the movie also stars Rothe as June 27, Michelle Dockery as Melanie van der Koy, Famke Janssen as the antagonist Hilda van der Koy and martial arts master Yayan Ruhian as a shaman. Further rounding off the cast are Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Quinn Copeland, Andrew Koji and Sharlto Copley along with young twin actors Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti.

'Boy Kills World' Will Deliver an Exciting and "Bonkers" Experience

Image via Raimi Productions

Sharing the excitement of releasing the movie, Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, said, “From the opening frames, Boy Kills World catapulted the Lionsgate team into a completely bonkers world masterfully created by Sam Raimi, Roy Lee, Bill Skarsgård and the incredibly dynamic cast and crew.” Adding, “We could not be more excited to partner with our friends at Roadside to bring the delightful insanity to US audiences everywhere.”

With its impressive talent in front and behind the screen, it is easy to see why Boy Kills World is an exciting 2024 release. Along with directing some fan-favorite features, including Sony’s Spider-Man movies and the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi has also produced many acclaimed features like last year’s Evil Dead Rise. Skarsgård was last seen as the antagonist in John Wick: Chapter 4 and is well known for playing Pennywise in the horror films It and It Chapter Two. It’ll be interesting to see how their collaboration unfolds.

Boy Kills World is set for release in U.S. theaters on April 26. Check out Collider's interview with the director and producers of the movie below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.