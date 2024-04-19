The Big Picture Boy Kills World features a variety of martial arts, including taekwondo, muay thai, Filipino and Indonesian martial arts.

The film draws inspiration from video games, Korean movies, anime, and classic horror, creating a unique and diverse viewing experience.

Director Moritz Mohr, with praise from Sam Raimi, combines action with humor and visual storytelling in this dystopian action film premiering on April 26.

With just one week remaining till the premiere of Boy Kills World, Roadside Attractions is sharing with Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek that highlights one of the most important elements of the movie: its martial arts. In the story, Bill Skarsgård plays a boy who vows to become a killing machine after witnessing the death of his family through the hands of Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen). We can now share the clip with you, and the movie premieres in theaters on April 26.

The clip features the movie's action director Dawid Szatarski – who choreographed action sequences from movies like Marvel's Black Widow and Kingsman: The Golden Circle – talking about the wide variety of martial arts they used to make the fighting sequences as impressive as possible. Szataraski makes the point that fighting choreographers need to "take stuff from everywhere" because in cinema several martial arts can coexist in a same sequence. He mentions that, in Boy Kills World, there are at least six different martial arts showcased: taekwondo, muay thai, heavy boxing, stick fighting and knife fighting inspired by Filipino martial arts, Indonesian martial arts Pencak Silat, as well as a lot of groundwork. At times, they can all appear in a single fight.

As action movie fans will tell you, having intense and well-choreographed fighting sequences is sometimes as vital as the story itself. From what we've seen in the trailers, though, Boy Kills World won't shy away from this responsibility, and the behind-the-scenes featurette underscores this. Could this movie transform Skarsgård into our next great action star? We'll have to wait a bit to find out.

'Boy Kills World' Is A Mix Of Video Games, Korean Movies, Anime, Horror and Sam Raimi

Aside from all the martial arts that make Boy Kills World a standout, there are more elements that are bound to pique the audience's interest. The movie is a dystopia, which means there is more to pay attention to in terms of story and setting. In an official statement, the movie's director Moritz Mohr revealed that Boy Kills World is heavily influenced by state-of-the-art video games, Korean action movies, Japanese anime and classic horror-fantasy.

Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi also had a lot of praise for Boy Kills World, and signed on as producer from the start. He stated that Moritz has "a great sense of humor," which most times is fundamental for when you want an action movie to go absurd. Raimi also added:

“More importantly, he has an innate sense of what a film needs. He is a master of the camera, he gets phenomenal performances from actors, he’s got a wonderful visual style and he knows how to tell a story.”

Boy Kills World premieres in theaters on April 26. You can watch the sneak peek below:

Boy Kills World A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Moritz Mohr Cast Bill Skarsgard , Famke Janssen , Jessica Rothe , Michelle Dockery , Brett Gelman , Isaiah Mustafa , Yayan Ruhian , Nicholas Crovetti Runtime 115 Minutes Writers Tyler Burton Smith , Arend Remmers , Moritz Mohr

