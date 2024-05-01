The Big Picture Boy Kills World stunt performers wowed audiences at Cape Town Comic-Con with jaw-dropping skills.

Bill Skarsgård stars in the film as a vengeance-driven man seeking justice for his murdered family.

Jessica Rothe, Brett Gelman, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Isaiah Mustafa, and Yayan Ruhian also star.

If you weren’t in attendance at last weekend’s Comic-Con in Cape Town, you can still get a taste of the action thanks to the folks behind Boy Kills World. Taking convention attendees by surprise, the stunt performers flexed their incredible skills while onlookers dropped their jaws and gawked. Setting up the bit, two of the folks involved with the routine, dressed in cosplay, picked a staged fight with one another. Things quickly got heated and one of the dueling parties was tossed over the balcony onto the floor below. Hitting the ground with a thud, the man got up only to get kicked backward into a Boy Kills World poster. By this point, most of the folks standing around caught onto the flash mob-esque situation just in time for things to really heat up with a slew of other performers joining the fistfight. Flips are landed, enemies are tossed, and coffee is sat on the sidelines in this surprise performance that you have to see to believe.

Bill Skarsgård takes center ring in Boy Kills World as a man whose childhood — and life — was ruined after a group of criminals murdered his entire family. Traumatized by the emotionally devastating and crippling event, the boy becomes both deaf and mute with only an inner voice narrating his journey. Voiced by television’s H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers, Archer), the inspiration for his inner voice comes from a video game that he loved playing as a child. As he grows older, the young man becomes a master in the ways of martial arts and sets out on a vengeance-driven warpath to slaughter the people responsible for killing his family.

Filling out the cast for Boy Kills World are Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Famke Janssen (Taken), Sharlto Copley (Elysium), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), and Yayan Ruhian (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Crashing into cinemas on April 26, Boy Kills World’s bark may have been more than its bite as it failed to deliver the box office punch that the studio was hoping for. Reviews for the movie have also been mixed with Collider’s Nate Richard stamping the film with three out of ten stars.

2024: The Year Of The Stunt Performer

No matter how you feel about Boy Kills World, there’s something to be said about the level of talent that can be found in the film’s stunt team. Clips like the one from Cape Town Comic-Con show just how important the work of these highly skilled professionals is to make movie magic come to life. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the world of stunts on an even greater scale, stuntman-turned-filmmaker, David Leitch, will be doing exactly that in his upcoming film, The Fall Guy — making us dub 2024 the year of the stunt performer.

Check out the Boy Kills World clip below and see it in cinemas now.

Boy Kills World 3 10 A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Moritz Mohr Cast Bill Skarsgard , Famke Janssen , Jessica Rothe , Michelle Dockery , Brett Gelman , Isaiah Mustafa , Yayan Ruhian , Nicholas Crovetti Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Tyler Burton Smith , Arend Remmers , Moritz Mohr

