Back when Boy Kills Worldproducer Simon Swart stated that the movie had “the potential to be a worldwide hit and potential franchise property,” he wasn’t kidding. Today, the first trailer for the movie was finally released and now we can see where Swart’s excitement was stemming from. The dystopian action/thriller centers around Boy (Bill Skarsgård), a deaf and mute victim of a post-apocalyptic dynasty that kills his family. As the title suggests, Boy enters a roaring rampage of revenge to avenge his family and get some peace of mind. The movie hits theaters in just a couple of months, on April 26.

The trailer makes it clear that this is yet another challenging role for Skarsgård. The actor has already proven his talent in franchises like Stephen King’s It and John Wick, but Boy Kills World brings a whole other set of challenges due to the character’s limitations. During last year’s Toronto Film Festival – where the movie had early screenings – Collider’s Nate Richard wrote in his review that “Skarsgård has the physicality of the role down.”

Boy Kills World’s style had also been teased as a “fever dream” that took inspiration from gorgeous-looking graphic novels to come into existence, and the trailer underscores that. Of course, a trailer is just a fragment of what we’re gearing up to watch, but it’s pretty safe to say that Boy Kills World’s ambitious look will remain in our minds for long after we’ve first watched it, the same way it happened to titles like Sin City and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

'Boy Kills World' Has Clear Video Game Roots

Additionally, despite its clear violent setting, Boy Kills World also seems to find room for humor, which certainly will make the ride even smoother. The script is co-written by Tyler Burton Smith, who hails from the video game world and has penned the story of titles like Sleeping Dogs and Alan Wake II. Smith partnered with Arend Remmers, a prolific German screenwriter who wrote Oderbruch and Snowflake.

Boy Kills World is directed by Moritz Mohr, who is making his feature film debut. The star-studded cast also features Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Yayan Ruhian (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Andrew Koji (Bullet Train), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) Sharlto Copley (District 9), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two).

Boy Kills World is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 26. You can watch the trailer below: