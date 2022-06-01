When ABC's Boy Meets World got a 2014 Disney Channel reboot titled Girl Meets World, not only did it launch the careers of stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard, but it brought back to the scene the loveable supercouple Cory and Topanga played by Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel.

The show also brought on several familiar faces in its three seasons, including many more members of The Matthews family and some old friends of Cory and Topanga, as well as some notable rivals from their days at John Adams High.

William Daniels As Mr. Feeny

A Boy Meets World reboot would never be complete without an appearance from the legendary Mr. Feeny, and Girl Meets World gave everyone the reunion they were waiting for in the show's first episode.

William Daniels reprised his iconic role of everyone's favorite teacher when he appeared in one of Cory's memories in the pilot episode, and later made cameos again in four more episodes, including the series finale.

Rider Strong As Shawn Hunter

Cory's bad boy best friend Shawn Hunter was an honorary member of the Matthews family, spending most of his time with Cory and his family all the way up to when the boys went to college together.

So, it was only expected that Rider Strong joined Girl Meets World as his memorable character for seven episodes throughout the three seasons, receiving his own subplot about reuniting with his high school sweetheart Angela Moore and eventually dating Cory's daughter's best friend's mother.

Will Friedle As Eric Matthews

Long before he was lending his voice to episodes of Disney Channel's Kim Possible as Kim's sidekick Ron Stoppable, Will Friedle was playing another cooky character on Boy Meets World that he later brought onto its reboot.

Friedle reprised his role as Cory's older brother Eric Matthews for four episodes, during which he continued his legacy as the infamous Plays With Squirrels.

William Russ And Betsy Randle As Alan And Amy Matthews

William Russ and Betsy Randle starred in Boy Meets World as the parents of Cory, Eric, and Morgan, often offering their children some helpful advice or a listening ear as they endured the ups and downs of growing up and meeting the world.

The pair reunited as Alan and Amy Matthews on Girl Meets World's first holiday episode in Season 1 and didn't appear on the show again until the series finale in Season 3.

Lee Norris As Stuart Minkus

Brainiac Stuart Minkus may not have been on Boy Meets World very long, but he made a large enough impression to come onto Girl Meets World in a big and unexpected way.

Lee Norris brought Minkus back to the scene in Season 1 when it was revealed he's the father of GMW's signature brainiac, Farkle, who is best friends with Cory and Topanga's daughter Riley, and later appeared in the controversial episode revolving around Farkle's autism diagnosis.

Anthony Tyler Quinn As Jonathan Turner

Anthony Tyler Quinn became the Uncle Jesse of Boy Meets World when he was introduced in Season 2 as the kids' cool new high school teacher Mr. Turner, who later takes in Shawn when he needs a loving home and a positive father figure.

Quinn later brought the cool to Girl Meets World when he reprised his memorable role in Season 2 as the superintendent who happens to be an old friend and teacher of Cory's.

Trina McGee-Davis As Angela Moore

Trina McGee-Davis joined Boy Meets World in Season 5 as Shawn's love interest Angela Moore and surprised BMW fans when she reprised her role on Girl Meets World.

McGee-Davis appeared as Angela for one episode in Season 2 when she arrived to seek advice from her former love and give some much-needed advice right back to him.

Matthew Lawrence As Jack Hunter

Matthew Lawrence had a long list of acting credits before finding a home on Boy Meets World, but it's his role as Shawn's brother Jack Hunter that he's remembered for the most.

While Lawrence spent the last three seasons as a series regular on BMW, he appeared for only one episode of Girl Meets World as Jack and reunites with his old best friend Eric, who turns out to be against the company Jack now works for.

Danny McNulty As Harvey "Harley" Keiner

Harley was the memorable school bully in the early seasons of Boy Meets World, who got held back in school a few times and would often pick on Cory with his enforcers Frankie and Joey.

Girl Meets World showed long-time viewers the consequences of Harley's actions when Danny McNulty reprised his role of Harley, now known as Janitor Harley, who works cleaning up the school that Cory teaches at.

Blake Clark As Chet Hunter

Blake Clark played Chet Hunter on Boy Meets World until the character's emotional death in Season 6, and later made cameos as Chet's ghost whenever Shawn needed some advice.

Clark brought his ghostly character to Girl Meets World in Season 2 when Shawn needed his father after feeling uncertain whether he should date Maya's mother or not. Clark guest-starred in the same episode as Trina McGee-Davis, making for an even more special BMW reunion episode.

