If you came of age in the 1990s, couples like Ross and Rachel, Buffy and Angel, and Mulder and Scully likely evoke intense nostalgia for you. Yet, amidst these iconic onscreen couples, one pair reigns supreme: Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) from a show that arguably shaped that generation, Boy Meets World. A fixture in ABC's legendary "TGIF" lineup from 1993 to 2000, this series left a permanent mark on the hearts of its viewers. However, what often goes unnoticed is the remarkable influence wielded by fans in shaping the destiny of this TV-power couple.

RELATED: Were Cory and Topanga Really Endgame? A 'Boy Meets World' Writer Weighs I

ABC Asked Fans to Decide Cory and Topanga's Future

Image via ABC

More than two decades have passed since the beloved ABC sitcom, which amassed a plethora of Kids' Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards, last graced our screens. The series followed a fairly simple concept: a boy navigating the world as he transitions from childhood to adulthood. The coming-of-age story revolved around Cory Matthews as he wandered down this road that we call life. Cory's journey was marked by a remarkable ensemble of characters who shaped his growth in extraordinary ways. From his siblings Eric (Will Friedle) and Morgan (Lily Nicksay) to his parents Amy (Betsy Randle) and Alan (William Russ), his sidekicks Shawn (Rider Strong) and Topanga, and his mentors Mr. Turner (Tyler Quinn) and the legendary Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), each played an integral role in providing support and a sense of belonging. Their guidance resonated so deeply with both Cory and the viewers, making us feel like members of their family.

While each episode presented Cory facing typical teenage challenges like bullying, studying, and dating, Boy Meets World was known for fearlessly tackling relevant and groundbreaking topics of the time. It explored themes of abuse, addiction, and interracial relationships, pushing the boundaries of what was considered conventional for a sitcom. However, within the show, there was one particular storyline that caused controversy and a clash of opinions between ABC and the show's creators.

Right from their initial appearance in the sixth grade, it was evident that Cory and Topanga were meant to be. Throughout the show's seven-season run, their connection grew stronger and more profound. But despite Cory and Topanga's long-standing history and their on-again, off-again relationship that officially started in the eighth grade, the network executives disagreed with the idea of them getting married at such a young age on the show, leading to a stalemate between the network and the creative team.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rider Strong, who portrayed Cory's best friend in the show and its sequel series, offered an intriguing glimpse into the behind-the-scenes drama. Strong revealed that co-creator Michael Jacobs ardently supported the idea of Cory and Topanga's marriage, but faced significant resistance from the studio bosses. "ABC was like, 'You can't do it. They're too young,'" Strong recounted. In an unprecedented move to settle the debate, they turned to the power of the internet and conducted a poll, granting fans the opportunity to determine the couple's fate. "ABC actually did an Internet poll for if they should get married. People wanted them to get married. So that's why we did it," Strong explained.

The Cast of 'Boy Meets World' Approved of the Marriage

Image via ABC

Even though a landslide vote decided that Cory and Topanga should tie the knot, some fans still objected to the marriage, particularly when it came to Topanga's decision to propose to Cory at graduation and attend Pennbrook University with him instead of going to the prestigious Yale University on a scholarship. When reflecting on the direction of the show, series star Danielle Fishel acknowledges that she still receives occasional criticism about Topanga's choice to choose Cory over the Ivy League school. In a 2022 interview with Insider, Fishel shared her thoughts, saying, "Whether or not Cory and Topanga, or Topanga, made the right decision about choosing him over Yale, I'll never know, but I think it worked out for her life." Fishel explained that, while she may have had a different vision, she supported series creator Michael Jacobs who set out to tell the story of childhood sweethearts who were unwavering in their commitment to weather the ups and downs of life together.

In a March 2023 episode of the iHeartRadio Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel, along with former co-stars and now co-hosts, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, discussed the fan poll and revisited their own perspectives on the decision. During the episode, Fishel once again expressed that she wouldn't necessarily recommend young people getting married in real life, but under certain circumstances and with the right individuals, she could understand and support a couple like Cory and Topanga. Friedle and Strong agreed, with Strong emphasizing that even though he wouldn't have written it the same way, accepting Cory and Topanga's worldview and their destiny for each other is "part of the deal" for enthusiasts of the couple.

Ultimately, the cast shared their encouragement for the fate of these characters and pointed out that it didn't have a negative impact on Topanga's success in the long run. Topanga was always a character who desired both a family and a career, and fans can rejoice knowing that she achieved both regardless of where she received her degree, as depicted in the spinoff series, Girl Meets World.

'Girl Meets World' Proves That Fans Made the Right Call

Image via Disney

We don't always get the privilege of peering into the future of our beloved on-screen relationships, often left wondering if our favorite couples survived the test of time. But with Cory and Topanga, we were granted a rare opportunity to catch up with our favorite duo years later. In the show's spinoff series, Girl Meets World, which premiered in June 2014 and spanned three seasons, fans reconnected with Cory and Topanga Matthews over a decade later as they continued their journey into parenthood.

True to the hearts of viewers, Cory and Topanga are still blissfully married in the show, basking in the fulfillment of their dreams and nurturing a loving family. As the narrative unfolds, the focus shifts to their daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard), who embarks on her own adventure of self-discovery, guided by the wisdom and experiences of her parents. Alongside a roster of charming new characters, the show also delighted fans of the original series with numerous Boy Meets World cameos that added an extra layer of nostalgia.

Girl Meets World not only showcased the continued happiness of Cory and Topanga but also emphasized Topanga's remarkable achievements. Despite the initial controversy surrounding her decision to choose love over a prestigious education, the spinoff series celebrates her as a successful lawyer, demonstrating that true fulfillment is not solely dictated by academic accolades. In the show's second to last episode, Topanga looks back on her life leading up to this point and remarks that if she had the chance to do things over, she wouldn't change anything, assuring fans that they made the right decision when they voted "I do" all those years ago.