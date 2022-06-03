Children of the 90s rejoice as several stars from the hit sitcom Boy Meets World are set to reunite for an all-new rewatch podcast called Pod Meets World. Currently, there's no official release date for the podcast.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Matthews on Boy Meets World, announced the rewatch podcast via Instagram, saying, "We're going back to school and we want you to come with us!" Co-hosted by Boys Meets World stars Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), the podcast will also feature guest appearances by series regulars including William Daniels (George Feeny), Trina McGee-Davis (Angela Moore), and Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence). While Fishel didn't reveal a premiere date for the podcast, she promoted fans to follow the Pod Meets World Instagram page for updates.

Created and produced by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, Boy Meets World originally premiered on September 24, 1993, on ABC and introduced viewers to a boy named Cory Matthews (Ben Savage). Throughout the series, viewers saw Cory navigate life with the help of his best friend Shawn and love interest Topanga. Other main characters in the series include Cory's teacher Mr. Feeny, brother Eric, sister Morgan (Lily Nicksay), father Alan (William Russ), and mother Amy (Betsy Randle).

After seven seasons on the air, Boy Meets World debuted its last episode on May 5, 2000. The series featured 158 episodes in total and ran reruns on various channels, including Fox, WB, UPN, and the Disney Channel. In 2017, the series began streaming on Hulu before moving to Disney+ in 2019. Boy Meets World remains one of the most popular sitcoms from the 90s and even spawned a spin-off titled Girl Meets World, which premiered on the Disney Channel on June 27, 2014, before ending in 2017.

After Boy Meets World ended, podcast hosts Fishel, Strong, and Friedle all went on to have thriving careers. Fishel went on to appear in multiple television shows and films, including National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze, The Nightmare Room, The Soup, and Girl Meets World. Strong starred in the 2002 horror film Cabin Fever before voicing Tom Lucitor in Disney's hit animated series, Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Friedle went on to become a prominent voice actor, starring as Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible, Terry McGuiness in Batman Beyond, Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Lion-O in ThunderCats.

There is currently no release date for Pod Meets World.

