Love is a complicated emotion. So many different types of love can be expressed for people, animals, inanimate objects, and even fictional people. Boy Meets World is one of the few late 90s dramas that actually give valuable lessons about life and controversial topics. One of those life lessons is teaching people about love, whether between a parent and their child, a teacher and his students, or a romantic partnership.

The most popular (and consistent) couple in Boy Meets World is, of course, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel). The original ABC show centers on this couple as they grow from adolescents into adults, learning the fundamentals of life and the world around them. They are the classic childhood lovers trope and are meant to be, right? Well, their relationship isn't perfect. No relationship is perfect. However, when it comes to their relationship, Boy Meets World did not always give the best lessons in love.

Topanga Chose Cory Over Yale in 'Boy Meets World' One of the biggest controversies about Cory and Topanga's relationship is that Topanga chose to stay in Philly to go to Pennbrook with Cory instead of attending Yale University with a scholarship . She even proposed to him right after their graduation ceremony . At first glance, this seems like one of the most romantic gestures that someone could make. But if you analyze the episode (and their relationship as a whole), it becomes increasingly obvious that Topanga did not make the best decision . Yes, one could argue that it still worked out for the couple. Fans learned from the sequel series, Girl Meets World , that the couple moved to New York City so Topanga could attend NYU Law School after accepting a scholarship. They even have two kids together. However, that doesn't change the fact that Topanga made an extremely risky decision, which proved Boy Meets World doesn't always teach valuable lessons in love.

Let's bring a bit of realism into this choice. The fictional Pennbrook University is heavily based on Saint Joseph's University and the University of Pennsylvania, which are both located in Philadelphia. Yale's location is in New Haven, Connecticut, only a three-hour train ride from Philadelphia. Cory and Topanga are still at an age where they have yet to discover who they are as individuals rather than as a couple. Plus, Cory is extremely supportive of Topanga going to Yale. He expresses that he doesn't want to be the reason for her not attending her dream school. Had Topanga put a bit more thought into it, the two of them could have had a not-so-long distance relationship to see if their relationship could hold and to discover who they are without one another consistently present.

'Boy Meets World's' Unrealistic Expectations of Love

Close

This one choice makes you look back on Boy Meets World and how unrealistic the show's lessons on love can be. Seriously, Cory and Topanga couldn't have tried to maintain a long-distance relationship? What exactly is the lesson here? That it's perfectly fine to give up on your dreams instead of compromising, all for the sake of love? It's selfish to want a successful career and school life? That's not a great message to give to adults, let alone children and adolescents, who were​​​​​​​ the show's target audience. Had the couple sat down and discussed the pros and cons of Topanga going to Yale, they could have decided together instead of having Topanga consider it all on her own. And again, Cory was completely on board with Topanga attending such a prestigious university.

Not to mention that Cory and Topanga marry at such a young age. Again, it can be argued that it all worked out for them in the end, and they are just characters in a fictional show. But that doesn't change the fact that, in a real-life scenario, marrying young can cause more issues than solutions. Boy Meets World clearly expresses some of the cons of marrying at a young age, which they should be given props for, but they only scratch the surface. As mentioned previously, Cory and Topanga are still​​​​​​​ figuring out who they are as people. Marrying young means they will have difficulties making long-term decisions about their lives as a couple and individuals. They are also not at the age where they are financially stable enough for the future that they want. Lastly, they just don't have a lot of life experience. Cory and Topanga still have their whole lives to experience before they got married, something they could have waited until they were older and more mature to do.

Cory and Topanga's Fate Was Decided

Image via ABC

It doesn't exactly help that Cory and Topanga's love life was already fated to be. Their fate wasn't just decided by those who produced Boy Meets World. Cory and Topanga's fate, specifically their choice to get married young, was​​​​​​​ decided by a fan vote. The network and the creative team couldn't agree on whether Cory and Topanga should get married. The ABC network was against it, while the creative team was for it, so they let fans make the final choice. And wouldn't you know it, the majority of fans voted for Cory and Topanga to marry. In March 2023, during the podcast​​​​​​​ Pod Meets World, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle talked about the graduation episode. While they still support the decision that Cory and Topanga made, they still wouldn't recommend young people getting married in real life.

There are still some fans who, to this day, do not agree with Topanga's choice. And that's completely understandable. The network and the creative team could have potentially worked together so that Topanga could have gone to Yale and married Cory once they were both older and more mature. The couple could have had the best of both worlds. After all, in any relationship, you still have to try to put yourself first. You still have to think about what is best for yourself. Maybe Yale would have been best for Topanga. Maybe it wasn't. But Cory and Topanga marrying young was definitely not the best choice and not a great message to adolescents still trying to figure out love and themselves.

This isn't to say that Boy Meets World is terrible at giving valuable lessons as a whole. The show tackled some heavy topics (like assault) during that time, and it can be argued that those lessons are still impactful today. And yes, you can argue that sometimes sacrifices must be made to find your own happiness. But fans already know that Cory makes Topanga happy. He still could have made her happy, just three hours away from each other. It's not fair to either person that Topanga made such a risky decision while they are both still growing into adulthood.

Boy Meets World Release Date September 24, 1993 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

