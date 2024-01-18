The Big Picture Boy Swallows Universe is a binge-worthy Australian drama with a strong cast and a satisfying finale that wraps up the unique story.

The show provides a thorough look at the seedy, blue-collar underbelly of Australian society in the 1980s.

The bond between the two brothers, Eli and Gus, is crucial in keeping the family together and overcoming the challenges they face.

The new Australian Netflix drama based on Trent Dalton's novel of the same name, Boy Swallows Universe, has dropped an extremely binge-worthy batch of 7 hour-long episodes, and the finale does a good job of wrapping up the unique Aussie tale. Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker, and Felix Cameron head up a strong cast for a story that plays like a terrific blend of Shameless and another fantastic Australian-based drama, Mr. Inbetween. Eli (Cameron) and Gus (Lee Halley) Bell are two brothers who are living with a mom they adore named Frankie (Tonkin) and her down-on-his-luck drug dealer husband (Lyle) who wants to go straight, but can't seem to get out of his own way.

Set in Brisbane, Queensland in the mid-80s, it's a thorough look at the seedy, blue-collar underbelly of an Aussie society that you don't get to see that often. Most of us associate Australian drama with the magnificent George Miller and his post-apocalyptic Mad Max series, but in Boy Swallows Universe, there is a very real and palpable sense of a familial bond that, despite all the obstacles thrown its way, will not be broken apart.

What Makes 'Boy Swallows Universe' So Endearing?

Make no mistake, Boy Swallows Universe's showrunner, John Collee, doesn't pull any punches in portraying the hardscrabble life that Eli and Gus are nestled in. They live in a run-down section of Brisbane and there is no shortage of unsavory types around them. But in a star turn by the young actor, Cameron, there's a heavy emphasis on the love that these boys have for their mother and vice versa. Throughout the seemingly impossible hurdles that the Bell family encounters, like Frankie going to jail, Lyle being killed, and the death of their avuncular friend and babysitter Slim Halliday (Bryan Brown), Eli and Gus show a level of maturity and trust that carries the family through some very tough times. In the end, this bond plays a huge part in keeping them together and alive in the season finale.

Eli and Caitlyn Suspect a Respected Local Philanthropist

After the show's fifth episode, there is a four-year time jump that spans Frankie's prison sentence for her involvement in Lyle's drug-dealing activity. In Episode 6, a new, more mature Eli (Zac Burgess), who is now 17 years of age, takes over the story. He and his longtime crush, local newspaper reporter, Caitlyn Spies (Sophie Wilde), start to look into how Eli's stepfather Lyle was killed and thankfully, Eli has fulfilled his lifelong goal and is already working as a journalist.

Eli gets himself and Caitlyn assigned to a story that allows them to investigate a very well-respected philanthropist and businessman Tytus Broz (Anthony LaPaglia), who has ostensibly made his fortune producing revolutionary prosthetic limbs in the medical device industry. When Eli and Caitlyn can tie him to local drug dealers and offshore accounts, they decide to look into how he really made his money, and whether he had a hand in the death of his beloved stepfather Lyle (Fimmel).

What they stumble across in the finale is a game-changer.

Tytus Broz is Harvesting Human Body Parts

Now that Eli and Caitlyn are working as a team and have the backing of the newspaper, the two find themselves at Tytus Broz's mysterious property out in the middle of nowhere. Once inside, they discover an underground laboratory that is filled with a menagerie of human body parts suspended in jars and tubes. Eventually, they come across a collection of decapitated human heads, including Lyle's. Now they are certain that Broz is not only a madman, but has been secretly killing people and peddling their body parts to find ways to create and harvest new limbs and organs as the future of prosthetics. They also know that Broz is going to be present at an annual Brisbane gala to celebrate outstanding local citizens and their accomplishments. But before they can escape the lab, Broz's henchman Ivan Kroll (Christopher James Baker) discovers the pair and tries to kill them.

Eli and Caitlyn barely escape and make their way to the Queensland Champion Award ceremony. Two of the people being recognized there are Gus and his girlfriend Shelly Huffman (Millie Donaldson), who have teamed up to raise $250,000 for Muscular Dystrophy research that will help Shelly. Eli and Caitlyn realize that it will be the best time and place to expose Broz's criminal enterprise and crash the event where Frankie and their reformed father Robert (Baker) will also be in attendance.

'Boy Swallows Universe's Final Scenes Explained

At the event, held in a ritzy Brisbane banquet hall, we see Tytus Broz delivering a keynote address to the outstanding citizens in attendance. His speech becomes a non sequitur diatribe lobbying for using human body parts as essential to advancing prosthetic progress. In the middle of his bizarre rant, Eli runs out onstage holding up Lyle's decapitated head while exposing Broz as nothing more than a drug dealer and murderer. The police cuff Broz and lead him away, but as the auditorium is being cleared, Eli and Caitlyn spot Kroll, who has followed them.

Kroll shoots at Eli in the foyer area of the hall and his newly sober dad, Robert, leaps in front of his son to take the bullet. Eli and Kroll run upstairs into an empty room where a massive and ornate clock on the facade of the building is operated. Kroll stabs Eli in the side, and he is down on his back. Just as Kroll is preparing to finish Eli off, Gus erupts into the room and bodychecks Kroll, sending him flying through the glass clock's face and to his death atop a car several stories below.

The final scene shows Eli in bed at the hospital where he is recovering from his wounds. He is surrounded by his brother Gus, and his mom and dad, Frankie and Robert, who have reconnected and appear to have rediscovered their love for one another. Caitlyn and Shelley are also there to make sure that Eli is okay. It's a warm ending to a rough and tumble story in a terrific adaptation of Trent Dalton's bestselling novel.

Boy Swallows Universe is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

