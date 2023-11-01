Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for the limited TV series, Boy Swallows Universe, based on Trent Dalton’s iconic best-selling novel of the same name. The teaser spotlights The Vampire Diaries’ and The Originals’ Phoebe Tonkin in a similar carefree girl vibe — actually more than that, as she’s a drug addict mother in the story. Vikings’ Travis Fimmel, on the other hand, can be seen in a rather unique demeanor. While the release date is yet to be announced, here’s the official synopsis of the TV show:

Adapted from Trent Dalton’s iconic novel, Boy Swallows Universe is the story of a boy doing his best to hold his fractured family together in 1980s Brisbane. Starring Phoebe Tonkin, Travis Fimmel and Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe shows what happens when boyhood innocence collides with the brutal adult world.

The creative team behind the Netflix adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe includes writer and creator John Collee. The executive producers' ensemble includes names Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby) and Troy Lum, among four other names. As for the cast, Lee Tiger Halley and Gus Bell will be part of the ensemble, along with Peter Phan and Tony Leung. Felix Cameron is taking on the role of Eli Bell. Tonkin plays the mother and as per the teaser, Fimmel is likely playing the step-father from Dalton’s story.

What is the Plot of ‘Boy Swallows Universe?’

The film is set in 1980s Brisbane, Australia — it’s a coming-of-age tale that follows Eli's journey amidst a turbulent family life and criminal undertones. Eli's childhood is anything but ordinary. His mother and stepfather are involved in drug dealing and his babysitter is a notorious criminal. Amidst the chaos, Eli is determined to follow his heart and dreams of becoming a successful journalist. The TV series, as evident by the trailer and the novel it’s based on, explores themes of love, destiny, resilience, and the pursuit of one's dreams against all odds.

There’s one more interesting thing — the novel Boy Swallows Universe is partially autobiographical. It draws from Dalton's own experiences growing up in Australia. Netflix has not yet announced the release date for the coming-of-age crime drama. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the teaser trailer of Boy Swallows Universe below.