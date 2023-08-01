He has been seen in dozens of movies and television shows over the last couple of decades and has never ceased to show his talent. Boyd Holbrook’s filmography is impressive as it is eclectic. From the incredible Logan to the lesser-known Vengeance, his presence is a constant delight.

Boyd Holbrook deserves to be recognized for the amazing work that he has done thus far. According to the critics aggregated by Roten Tomatoes, which roles are his best and most well-received?

10 'Vengeance' (2022)

Image via Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Here, Holbrook plays the brother of a young woman who was found dead of an apparent drug overdose, and he brings her supposed boyfriend, B.J. Novak, to Texas for the funeral. The film follows a wild journey of twists and turns, deception, and excitement.

Along with a great supporting cast of Dove Cameron, Ashton Kutcher, and Lio Tipton, Vengeance is an absolute top-notch black comedy murder mystery. As it is the directorial debut for B.J. Novak, also, it is a truly wonderful film, and Holbrook is truly sublime in this role.

9 'Higher Ground' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

In another wonderful directorial debut (this time for Vera Farmiga), Holbrook stars as the teenage version of Joshua Leonard’s character, Ethan Miller. Higher Ground follows the lives of Corinne Walker (Farmiga) and Ethan Miller (Leonard) as they struggle through faith, marriage, and family woes.

The film sheds an interesting light on the struggles many see within the church but also helps explain that the extremes some assume of the church are not the norms. Holbrook plays the younger Miller to perfection, and the casting was truly a wonderful choice.

8 'The Skeleton Twins' (2014)

Image via IMDb

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In a film that was praised for performances by Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig, The Skeleton Twins is a story about family, deceit, pain, depression, and overcoming. In this film, Holbrook stars as the man that Wiig is having an affair with. He plays the part with a cool and unpresuming attitude and does it well. You love to hate him — or hate that you love him.

Holbrook, Hader, and Wiig are joined by absolute heavy hitters Luke Wilson and Ty Burrell, rounding out this truly dynamite cast. For such a dark film that deals with the real-life struggles of depression and thoughts of self-harm, this film and the amazing actors in it showcase the hope that can be found in those situations, and it is wonderfully remarkable.

7 'The Sandman' (2022-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

In this delightfully fanciful series based on a comic book, we see the personification of dreams (Morpheus, portrayed by Tom Sturridge) captured during a dark ritual. Holbrook stars as the Corinthian, a nightmare who has escaped the realm of Dreaming.

Receiving generally positive reviews, The Sandman demonstrates that even in darkness and turbulent subject matter, there can be found a light of goodness. Love, in fact, shows up as an enduring theme, and it is love that saves the day, so to speak, and brings restoration, as love tends to do.

6 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

While he plays a very small role in this film, Holbrook shows up as Jeff for a brief moment in David Fincher's Gone Girl. He is a man with flirtatious intentions that Amy (Rosamund Pike) meets as she hides at a campground in the Ozarks.

While the success of the film was not necessarily due to Holbrook’s incredible but incredibly short performance, it was fantastic nonetheless. Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry helped bring this dark and devious film to life, and Holbrook rounded out the cast.

5 'O.G.' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Following the life of a man who had been imprisoned for almost three decades as he prepares to reenter society as a civilian, O.G. holds a level of intensity scarcely seen in film today. Jeffrey Wright stars as Louis, and from minute one, it holds our attention with a dramatic potency like no other.

Holbrook shows up as Pinkins, a suit from the prison. He plays the part strait-laced. He is a convincing bureaucrat and paper pusher. What is interesting about this film is that it was filmed entirely inside Pendleton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Indiana. For that novelty alone, it is well worth watching. But Wright, Holbrook, and William Fichtner soar to new heights in this film.

4 'Narcos' (2015-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Playing the real-life DEA agent, Steve Murphy, Holbrook was a bright shining light in the Netflix original series, Narcos about the life of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura). Along with the amazing performance from Holbrook, this show was part of what shot Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) to stardom.

The series is told from the perspective of Holbrook’s character, and as he gets partnered with Pascal’s character, the two work together to find and take down Escobar. The way that the show navigates the treacherous waters of this true story is both spellbinding and absolutely enthralling.

3 'Justified: City Primeval' (2023)

Image via FX

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Despite being the most recent work, Justified: City Primeval is undoubtedly deserving of its praise. The show picks up with Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) leaving Kentucky for Miami to continue working as a Marshal while doing his best to raise his daughter.

In this brand-new series, Holbrook stars as Clement Mansell, a violent and ruthlessly unethical outlaw known as "The Oklahoma Wildman." He exudes the wildness and temperament of this character and is genuinely believable as this man. While the show is brand new, it is going to be quite exciting to see what Holbrook does with Mansell moving forward.

2 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

Image Via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Holbrook stars in this television film as Cary James, a dancer who caught the romantic eye of Liberace (Michael Douglas) in the early 1980s. Again, while his performance in Behind the Candelabra is brief, Holbrook demonstrates in this film that there is nothing he cannot do with expertise and grace.

The film also stars Matt Damon, Dan Aykroyd, Rob Lowe, Debbie Reynolds, Scott Bakula, and Paul Reiser, among a wildly talented host of others. Despite being a made-for-TV movie, it was incredibly successful, winning almost forty awards and the highest TV film rating since 2004.

1 'Logan' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Hugh Jackman has been playing the Wolverine sine his first X-Men film over twenty years ago. In Logan, however, we got to see an older and more vulnerable side to the character, as his healing abilities are failing and mutant-kind is on the brink of extinction.

As the film progresses, we meet Donald Pierce (Holbrook), the sadistic chief of security for Transigen. The film was an immense box office success and is hailed as a remarkably suiting farewell by Jackman to this widely beloved character. It makes perfect sense that this would be the best-rated entry that Holbrook was part of.

