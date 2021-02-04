Plus why he thinks ‘Narcos’ is so popular around the world and what it was like working with David Fincher on ‘Gone Girl’.

Over the past few years, Boyd Holbrook has done some great work ranging from playing Steve Murphy on the first two seasons of Narcos, to trying to hunt down X-23 (Dafne Keen) in James Mangold’s Logan. This is in addition to Quibi’s The Fugitive series, The Predator, In the Shadow of the Moon, and many other projects. With his new movie, Eight for Silver, just having world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I recently landed an extended interview with the busy actor where I was able to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

If you haven’t yet heard of Eight for Silver, it’s written, directed, and shot by Sean Ellis and it’s about a 19th century pathologist (Holbrook) investigating a supernatural creature threatening a small village in France. Unlike some films that are geared at jump scares, Ellis has crafted a beautifully made film that makes some great artistic choices ranging from where he placed the camera to the way he used editing to keep you on your toes. Eight for Silver also stars Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, and Roxane Duran.

As you can watch in the player above, Holbrook talked about what it was like making Sean Ellis’ Eight for Silver (which he called an art house horror film), why he was impressed with the way Ellis shot the film, how no one in the movie makes stupid choices, why people will be impressed with the creature, and more. Additionally, Holbrook talked about getting to work with David Fincher on Gone Girl, why he thinks Narcos is so popular, what he remembers about making Logan, what was changed during The Predator reshoots, and talks about what fans can look forward to on the Netflix Sandman series as he plays The Corinthian.

As usual I’ve listed everything we talked about below in case you want to jump around the interview. Eight for Silver currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s extremely well done and I’m confident you’ll be able to see it at some point this year.

Image via Sundance

Boyd Holbrook:

How the filmmaking in Eight for Silver is fantastic.

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie has he seen the most?

When did he feel like he made it as a working actor?

Why is Narcos so popular around the world?

What does he remember about making Gone Girl with David Fincher early in his career?

What does he remember about making Logan?

Was Predator a completely different movie before reshoots and what was changed?

What Eight for Silver is about.

How no one in the film is making stupid choices.

How Ellis filmed a big scene using just the wide shot with no cuts.

What can he say about the creature in the film?

How he was cast in Netflix’s Sandman.

How they just started filming Sandman and when does it end?

How much did they tell him about the arc of the series before he signed on?

What can fans look forward to in the series?

What’s Born to be Murdered about?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Share Share Tweet Email

In Praise of the Real Heroes of 'Silence of the Lambs': The Bug Boys "You mean this is like a clue from a real murder case? Cool!"