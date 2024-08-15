The Big Picture Richard Linklater's fascination with time in Boyhood captures the essence of human life subtly and reflectively.

The transitions in Boyhood use cultural cues to symbolize time passing, reflecting life's fleeting nature.

Mason's life in Boyhood feels part of a whole, showcasing the drastic and negligible aspects of life's evolution.

Each director has their unique, and sometimes quirky, fascinations. These attributes are usually emotions, a specific milieu, or a political/social message. Since his breakthrough as a maverick indie director in the 1990s, Richard Linklater's intrigue with the abstract concept of time has been unwavering. It's not the theoretical makeup of time that sparks his interest, but rather, how the passage of time alters people, for better or worse. As a perennial cinematic voice of Generation X, Linklater's films are evocative of an individual who grew up in a period where all he had was time to think about the notion of life, aging, and evolution. Whether he's tracking the progress of a three-decade romantic odyssey between Jesse and Celine in the Before trilogy or the ephemeral rush of teenagers on their raucous night on the last day of school in Dazed and Confused, Linklater's patience suggests a lack of judgment towards his dynamic characters. The director's opus, Boyhood, a coming-of-age epic shot over 12 years, was the culmination of his fascination with time.

Richard Linklater Captures the Essence of Time in His Filmography

In 2002, Richard Linklater embarked on the most ambitious cinematic project by anyone not named James Cameron. For the next 12 years, for roughly one week per year, he would shoot a film with the same cast and crew with a continuous story about a Texas boy, Mason (Ellar Coltrane), who we watch grow into a young adult heading off to college. Mason is a child of divorce, as his mother, Olivia (Patricia Arquette), faces the inherent struggles of a single mother and experiences a series of failed marriages. He finds a kinship with his father, Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke), who evolves from a heedless and irresponsible divorced dad to a devout Christian family man in front of our eyes. Boyhood, a wistful portrait of a coming-of-age that is equally tender and uncompromising, is perhaps the most honest and transparent reflection of human life that's ever been put on celluloid. The film's unconventional production is more than just a gimmick, as it crystalized why Linklater has been dedicating his career to tracking how people change over time in the most subtle and drastic degrees.

Linklater is captivated by narrow time frames and decade-long journeys. Dazed and Confused represents a confined pocket of time in our adolescence when the only thing that mattered was the radio dial and places to score booze. Tape, Linklater's motel-set chamber drama shot on a camcorder, takes place in real-time as three high school friends reveal harrowing secrets about their teen years. Here, time is used to capture the raw precariousness of this intimate scene in the motel room. In a matter of moments, the characters' romantic pasts were tarnished. In Everybody Wants Some!!, his spiritual successor to Dazed and Confused and the breakout stage for Glen Powell, time is static, as the first weekend of the semester is one continuous party. It was the flirtatious romance turned marriage-on-the-rocks between Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) in Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight that cemented Linklater as a master of tracking real-time evolution.

The Subtle and Reflective Portrait of Coming-of-Age in 'Boyhood'

If the Before trilogy was documentary-like in its portrayal of how innocent love can devolve into a reflection of personal and professional loss, then Boyhood is the purest distillation of the nature of life. It sounds cliché to suggest that one film can encapsulate the essence of humanity, but Linklater's patience as a filmmaker and producer of this 12-year odyssey paid dividends. While the film is a sprawling epic due to its runtime and scope, its intimacy is its driving power. Because the film was shot over 12 years over three days at a time, Linklater equated the production of Boyhood to being 12 separate movies. There wasn't a script--at least in the additional sense, which gave the film an improvisational quality.

However, the film is never shaggy in its pacing, as each vignette captures a distinct moment in one's coming-of-age without resorting to hackneyed story beats, such as the first kiss or the triumphant sporting event. Stylistically, each vignette reflects its time, with the aesthetic looking less and less romanticized and painterly as Mason's innocence wanes. You learn something about the respective characters on screen in any given section through basic behavior. From the benign, playing Charades with the family and working a shift at a menial job, to the distressing, witnessing a drunken outburst by your step-father or being lectured by a disappointed teacher, these brief sketches of Mason's life track the innate mundanity and turbulence of life. Boyhood is Proustian in its ability to unlock unconscious memories that seem minimal in hindsight but contain so much reserved sentimentality and poignancy. We often don't see the beginning or conclusion of narratives within each segment, giving the film a dreamlike quality due to its abruptness when jumping from segment to segment.

How Richard Linklater Tracks the Passing of Time in 'Boyhood'

The boldest choice made by Richard Linklater in Boyhood is his transitions, or lack thereof, between periods of life. Rather than explicitly marking a period of elapsed time, Linklater uses visual cues like Mason's new hairstyle or a distinct pop culture reference of a respective year to signal the passage of time. While these cultural tokens, such as Dragon Ball Z, the Nintendo Wii, the vibrant enthusiasm of Barack Obama's 2008 Presidential campaign, and Harry Potter cosplaying, provoke audience nostalgia and are mildly humorous in their depiction of outdated technology, they are not used glibly, and they never wink at the audience. It's not required to identify these artifacts to follow the story. If anything, losing your sense of time and evolution when watching Boyhood is advantageous to Linklater's poetic direction. Indicative of the director's effortlessly transparent portrait of life, the film evokes a shared sentiment among everyone: life moves in the blink of an eye. Despite the 2-hour and 45-minute runtime, Boyhood moves at a breathless pace. One minute, Mason is bickering with his sister, Samantha (Lorelei Linklater), in the back seat of the car, and before you know it, Mason is somehow off to college.

With Boyhood, Richard Linklater's fascination with the passage of time developed into something transcendent by placing the theoretical notion of time in the background. The production of Boyhood was a true miracle, as a movie shot over 12 years should not be this cohesive. That is the beauty of the film. In this coming-of-age saga, despite the fragmented structure of the film, Mason's life feels part of a whole. While the world moves around him hastily, he is just trying to cling to any semblance of guidance and support from friends and parents. For a film with such ambitious aspirations, its humility is nothing short of remarkable. In Boyhood, the evolution of life is somehow both drastic and negligible. It can't be explained, just like the essence of life.

