Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Amazon Prime's The BoysThe Boys wouldn't be among the best shows on Amazon Prime without its characters. By turns complex, relatable, irredeemably evil, and fascinating, the personalities in the show have been vividly brought to life by its talented cast. From the major players to the minor, each of them can elicit a rich variety of emotions from their lines. Of course, change is key to the cast in any story, and this superhero satire excels at depicting character growth throughout the series. Supes and non-supes alike feel real, which also means that they haven't just stayed the same the entire time.

Dynamic characters allow the audience to draw connections with themselves, those they know personally, and certain targets of the show's biting satire throughout its narrative. Even though season four saw a drop in quality overall, its episodes still had enough focus on its (anti-) heroes and villains to keep viewers invested. Whether they've gotten nicer, meaner, or a mixture of both, the characters with the most dramatic arcs in The Boys are the ones with the most development. They have gone through the most significant life-altering conflicts, and the show's execution of their storylines has been impressively persuasive.

10 Queen Maeve

Portrayed by Dominique McElligott

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) starts off as a bitter member of The Seven who is disillusioned with the corporate-managed life she's resigned herself to. The much younger Starlight brings a little of that heroic spirit back, though. As Maeve says to her protégé, she used to be starry-eyed and eager to make a difference, too. Season three definitely sees her bringing that persistence and dedication to getting back into shape that she must have had in her younger days. In training for a fight with Homelander, she makes everyone think she's lazing around and drinking.

Meanwhile, she kept her relationship with Elena (Nicole Correia-Damude) on the down-low, but Vought would eventually exploit it to get more support from the LGBTQ+ community. This obviously causes complications with her former lover, with whom she tries to rekindle the relationship. It's a rough road, but Maeve's sacrifice at the end of season three effectively makes her one of the most noble characters on the show. It's pretty surprising that she survived the blast, and the audience is happy to see her escape with all her powers gone. Maybe now she can live a normal life.

9 Ashley

Portrayed by Colby Minifie

Ashley (Colby Minifie) started off as Madelyn Stillwell's assistant, and look at her now. She took her boss's place, and that only made her life more difficult. Ashley was so stressed that she started tearing out her hair, which made for some great (dark) comedy. But by the season three finale, she only had a few strands left. In the meantime, she's had a physical relationship with a few of Vought's men. Without any more hair to pull out, she got into being more of a dominatrix (more comedy there).

It's been a hilariously stressful road for her, but Ashley also demonstrated some real heart when she had the video footage of Queen Maeve deleted at the end of season three. Throughout season four, it was clear that she wanted out; she even typed up her resignation letter, but quitting her position has tragically not been so simple. Along with her alliance with A-Train and that insubordinate visit to Homelander's bathroom, she was definitely a character to root for. Her arc has taken a strange turn, though, as taking that Compound V has traded an escape from Vought with another problem.

8 Ryan

Portrayed by Cameron Crovetti

Where to begin? Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has steadily become one of the most conflicted characters in the show. After living in seclusion with his mother, he was suddenly told that he is the sole child of the most powerful being on Earth. But he was given another father figure, too: Billy Butcher. Needless to say, it's got to be pretty intense when both of your role models want to kill each other. As if there weren't enough reasons for therapy, this kid killed Stormfront before he could even fly.

But the trauma doesn't stop there: his father threw him off a roof. Butcher told him that he doesn't want to see him, and then tried to win his affection again through online video game play. Along with the pressure his biological father has constantly put on him, this kid has had many different emotions in conflict with each other. Viewers celebrated his decision to ruin that live television show, but then Stillwell and Butcher did the dumbest thing possible and asked him to kill his father. With more blood on his hands, Ryan will be more messed up than ever in season five.

7 The Deep

Portrayed by Chace Crawford

The Deep (Chace Crawford) hasn't had a character arc so much as a character circle. He started the series taking advantage of Starlight, and it was implied that he'd done similarly despicable things to women before. After getting thrown out of The Seven, he went through an identity crisis in Ohio. The audience learned just how insecure he is about his gills, and his self-reflection caused him to both repent his old ways and join a cult. It's a weird path towards redemption, so perhaps it's not all that surprising that he never gets there.

Instead, The Deep goes from being a pushover who's told what to do by everyone around him (Homelander, his cult leader, his wife, etc.) to leaving that group, divorcing his wife, asserting himself, and having a troubled relationship with an octopus. At the end of season three, he seems a lot more afraid than loyal to Homelander; but season four makes sure his development totally collapses. He has gone from trying to help a dolphin escape a water park (during one of the best needle-drops in the show) to killing an octopus he had strong feelings for.

6 Hughie

Portrayed by Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid plays one of the most entertaining characters in the show, but Hughie's best episodes also tend to make significant progress for his character. He starts off the show a total wimp, a guy in his twenties who was afraid of going to "a second location" with Butcher. He was the straight-laced kind of fellow you would never expect to join a vigilante group, but he slowly became a killer, a guy consumed with rage over his girlfriend's accidental death and his own inability to defend himself.

He ended season two with a government job that let him work with The Boys while staying within the confines of the law, but season three saw him become a Temp-V junkie who got a taste for physical power and struggle with a lust for vengeance. His ability to gain some perspective on masculinity was one of that season's highlights. Season four then took things even more personal with the return of his mother, as well as his father's sudden health struggles. Hughie has been through more than that, even, and it has overall made him more compelling.

5 Annie

Portrayed by Erin Moriarty

Annie (Erin Moriarty) begins the show living her mother's dream of joining The Seven as Starlight, and her immediate disillusionment with how things are run at Vought giving her character plenty of things to worry about. They also give her plenty of instances in which she takes some agency over her life. She is shown struggling with her Christian roots, opening up about sexual assault, getting a more provocative super suit, being threatened by Homelander, pretending to date Homelander, dealing with Hughie's dishonesty, and more.

Annie's fractured relationship with her mother, who is the one who lets the government pump her full of V, adds another layer to her character. Season four starts with her no longer wanting to identify as Starlight, returning to this alter-ego as a symbol for social activists to get behind, and struggling with the victory-obsessed cruelty of her younger self (instilled by her mother). Her inner conflict is so significant that she loses her powers, but the finale indicates that she's finally able to let the past go and move forward.

4 Kimiko

Portrayed by Karen Fukuhara

In some ways, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) has changed more than anybody else. When the audience first met her, she was so distrustful of everybody that Frenchie had to chase her down repeatedly to demonstrate that he meant no harm. When she finally joined The Boys, the audience still might have struggled to see just how friendly and against violence she is. Watching her tidy up her hair in the bathroom one day is one of her coolest moments, and her willingness to teach Frenchie her unique sign language adds a whole new dimension to her personality.

The resentment towards her powers comes through best once she loses them, as the episode shifts into a highly choreographed dance sequence that feels so out of place in a gory superhero satire and yet so right for Kimiko's blissful emotional state. Of course, she gets her powers back, but viewers now understand the emotional complexities and regrets of her terrifying childhood that have made her use her powers the way she has (and surely will in season five).

3 A-Train

Portrayed by Jessie T. Usher

One of the first scenes of the series shows A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) accidentally sprinting right through Hughie's then-girlfriend, Robin, and showing no remorse for it. The fact that a genuine apology comes out of him during Herogasm (of all places) more than two seasons later and that he even risks his life to help save Hughie's father in season four illustrate just how much this supe has changed. Early on, he was so concerned about being the fastest guy around that his character arc was especially moving and unexpected.

He killed his girlfriend for lying in season one, he nearly killed himself more than once from taking too much V, and he inadvertently got his brother paralyzed. This man has been plagued with self-doubt and guilt for a long time. He has had a few of the best suits in The Seven, as he transitioned from his blue suit to an offensive Africa-themed one and back to his original. Likewise, he has believably grown from not caring about others to pretending to care about others to becoming more of a hero than he ever was before.

2 Homelander

Portratyed by Antony Starr

Some characters change for the better, and some change for the worse. Homelander has gotten worse, growing more and more emotionally unstable through the series. Of course, a grown man obsessed with breast milk has got some serious issues, and there's no doubt that growing up in a lab has left him with an intense desire for maternal love. This makes the breast-feeding scene with Firecracker so oddly fitting, as he seems to have become more of a child with every new season.

Homelander has found someone willing to do whatever he wants, and yet he's still mean to her. After learning he can kill a guy in public and keep the support of his devoted followers, his self-restraint against his darker impulses has weakened. He's been talking to himself, trying to get himself to stop feeling human emotions. When he visited the old lab where he was raised, he got some major payback—and it felt good. He will do whatever he wants to do, and that puts everyone around him in a dangerous predicament. Thanks to Antony Starr's phenomenal performance, this transformation has been utterly convincing.

1 Butcher

Portrayed by Karl Urban

William Butcher (Karl Urban) is one of the best non-supe characters, and season four just made him even better. He's had his up's and down's, but he has been struggling with a bloodlust for supes the entire time. Over the course of The Boys, his ability to make exceptions and not only spare but sympathize with supes gave viewers hope that he wouldn't let his rage consume him. After all, if the destruction of supes is your main priority, then your concern for the others on your team (as well as yourself) take a backseat.

His hallucinations in season four showed his darkest impulses battling his good ones. Once Ryan killed Mallory, though, Butcher apparently figured there was nothing else to live for except the ultimate fulfillment of his original goal. Now that he killed Victoria Neuman, it seems that he's going to be a one-man army until his cancer finally kills him. In a way, though, he's already dead; and his character has never felt more exhilarating to watch.

