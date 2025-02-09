First love is one of the most poignant and emotive subjects within cinema, which is likely why it is a theme that has been seen time and time again. From coming-of-age stories such as The Perks of Being A Wallflower and The Fault in Our Stars to heartbreaking tales of passion such as The Notebook and Call Me By Your Name, the film industry has had a long-standing connection with that feeling of falling in love for the first time.

However, no movie captures the simplicity and subtlety of it quite like Boys. Alternatively titled Jongens, Boys is a Dutch movie that is understated and uses limited dialogue to create a raw, unfiltered portrayal of how infatuation grows. It makes use of its gorgeous landscape to sweep you through its hazy daydream and yet retains its emotional core through genuinely touching moments of subtle intimacy. Boys provides a gentle moment in a world filled with distraction, stripping the art of film to its core purpose — escapism.

What is ‘Boys’ About?