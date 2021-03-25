Anyone else ready for vampires to make a comeback? Big bad bloodsuckers have been terrorizing audiences for centuries, but it's been a while since they had a big moment in movies and TV, and I say bring 'em back! Fortunately, Shudder has us covered for the time being with the new horror-comedy Boys from County Hell and we've got an exclusive trailer debut to unleash the undead.

Inspired by the legendary Irish vampire Abhartach (who some believe was the inspiration for Bram Stoker's "Dracula"), the film takes place in a small town that's home to Abhartach's grave; a popular tourist destination that helps keep the townspeople afloat. But when a tragedy strikes, the undead are inadvertently awakened once again and a sinister infection starts to spread, leaving the locals to fight back against legends.

Boys from County Hell debuted at Tribeca last year, but it came on my radar during the virtual horror fest Nightstream. It's packing some pretty gnarly moments, a lot more capacity for addressing grief than you usually see in vampire movies, and a standout refreshing take on vampire lore - and a script that does nice work weaving all those elements up together.

Written and directed by Chris Baugh, Boys from County Hell stars Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), Nigel O’Neill (The Bookshop), Louisa Harland (Derry Girls), Fra Fee (Animals) and John Lynch (The Terror). The Shudder Exclusive arrives on streaming in the US and Canada on April 22. For now, check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here's the official synopsis, followed by the poster:

Welcome to Six Mile Hill, a sleepy Irish backwater whose only claim to fame is the somewhat dubious local legend that Bram Stoker once spent a night in the local pub. It’s home to Eugene Moffat, a young man who fills most of his days drinking pints with his friends and pranking tourists who come to visit the gravesite of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire some believe to have inspired ‘Dracula.’ When a personal tragedy forces Eugene to go and work for his gruff, no-nonsense father, he finds himself on the site of a controversial new road development that threatens to destroy the town’s livelihood. But strange events unfold when Eugene and the crew tear down a famous cairn believed to be the final resting place of Abhartach, and they soon come under attack from a sinister force that has infected one of their workmates. As the night closes in, The Boys must fight for survival while discovering the true horror of a myth that hits much closer to home than any of them realize.

