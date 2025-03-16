Vampire movies have had a resurgence in recent years, spanning across all kinds of genres. What We Do in the Shadows proved vampire comedies were a viable option 10 years ago, and films like Renfield and Vampires vs The Bronx have followed suit. Vampires returned to comic book movies with last year's Deadpool & Wolverine, and we’ve even seen entire films set around one section of Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel, like The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Perhaps Nosferatu is the most memorable modern vampire movie, once again retelling Stoker’s original story, with a Germanic-gothic spin from Robert Eggers. Wherever vampire films can be found, Dracula isn’t far behind. But a forgotten 2018 movie put an original new spin on Dracula never before seen in any film, and if its 80% Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, it's worth checking out.

‘The Boys From County Hell’ Is a Hilarious Vampire-Flick You Won’t Want To Miss

The Boys From County Hell is a vampire comedy set in rural County Derry, Ireland. Bored with small-town life, a pair of country bumpkins drunkenly stumble across a local tourist site, an ancient Celtic gravestone, and unleash the wrath of a deadly creature that dwells beneath. Local construction workers attempt to remove the stone for a new renovation, which leads to a dangerous vampire wreaking havoc on the town. The vampire is known as Abhartach. Abhartach was an ancient Celtic Chieftan and a tyrant who continually rose from the grave and demanded blood offerings to return to his true strength.

The film dispels the common misconception that Dracula was solely based on the Wallachian King Vlad Tepesh III, citing Bram Stoker's Irish identity and love of Celtic mythology as the real reason. To be clear, Stoker likely took some inspiration from Tepesh when crafting his character, but Abhartach would’ve undoubtedly been the most prominent vampiric figure he would be aware of during his lifetime. Instead of following the typical tropes of vampire fiction, Abhartach’s powers are directly linked to his gravestone, and he can only be defeated by returning him to his tomb with the proper burial techniques.

The recent Nosferatu remake stands out from its predecessors by integrating old Hungarian and Germanic lore into the source material, resulting in a distinct gothic horror that deviates from the genre tropes and settings. The Boys From County Hell is no different. Though its tone and light-hearted humor make it a completely different viewing experience from a traditional vampire horror. The film embraces its cultural roots and remains faithful to Celtic mythology and modern-day rural Ireland.

A Story That Strikes at the Heart of Ireland