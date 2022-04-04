The actor is the latest in an avalanche of names added to the adaptation.

We’re gonna need a bigger boat to fit all the talent making its way onto the call sheet for The Boys in the Boat. Today, Deadline revealed that Chris Diamantopoulos was tapped for the George Clooney directed flick. The Red Notice star will sign on alongside an ever-growing cast, including Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggler.

A story about grace and sports based glory, writer Mark L. Smith will pen the screenplay, which will act as an adaptation of the Daniel James Brown novel, The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Tying together two stories, the book took readers through the unexpected triumphs of a team of young rowers at the University of Washington. Each member not only earned their spot on the rowing team, but also gave their all to attend the university.

The heartfelt story takes place in the years following the Great Depression, when just about everyone in America was continuing to feel the economic pitfalls caused by the stock market crash. The titular boys were among those saving everything they could to attend college in hopes of a better life. Meanwhile, on the world stage, Hitler was rising to power and hoped to use the upcoming Olympic Games as a pedestal to put Germany’s might on display. What unravels as the two tales come together at the 1936 games is one of glory as the unsung young rowing team battles it out for the gold medal.

Diamantopoulos nabbed the role of Royal Brougham, the Seattle sports journalist who had his eye on the team from the very beginning and reported their incredible performance at the Olympic Games to the world. Clooney will serve alongside Grant Heslov as a producer under their Smoke House Pictures, with Spyglass Media executive producing.

Currently, Diamantopoulos’ voice can be heard as the titular mouse on the Disney series Mickey Mouse. The actor held down a regular role on HBO’s Silicon Valley as the egocentric billionaire Russ Hanneman. Along with Red Notice, Diamantopoulos added another villainous role to his rap sheet last year, when he starred in the Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes led Netflix series, True Story.

