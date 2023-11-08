The Big Picture The Boys in the Boat is an inspirational film based on the true story of an inexperienced rowing team's journey to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Joel Edgerton's Coach Ulbrickson emphasizes the difficulty of rowing and warns that most athletes won't make the team in a new sneak peek.

The film will showcase the athletes' determination during a challenging time in American history, with World War II on the horizon.

Joel Edgerton is giving an inspirational speech in a new teaser for MGM’s The Boys in the Boat. Laying out the reality of what it will take to become part of the eight-man crew of the University of Washington, Edgerton’s Coach, Al Ulbrickson, informs the athletes that most of them won’t make the team. In the Coach’s words, crew is “the most difficult team sport in the world,” and the snippets that play during his talk prove that as they show the hopeful competitors putting their bodies to the test.

Based on the unbelievable true story of an inexperienced rowing team sent to represent the United States during the 1936 Summer Olympic Games, The Boys in the Boat will introduce audiences to the athletes behind the glory. Set during some of the country’s most difficult years following the Great Depression, many of the young men tried out for the team as a way to get the boost they needed and earn a scholarship to college. But, their journey would become so much more than that, as the young men would inspire an entire country with their story. At the same time, the film will shadow the beginnings of World War II which was just three years away, with the Olympic Games taking place in Berlin just as the Nazi party was on the rise.

Along with Edgerton (Master Gardener), The Boys in the Boat will also star Jack Mulhern (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Chris Diamantopoulos (True Story), Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai), Luke Slattery (The Post), James Wolk (Mad Men), Thomas Elms (Motherland: Fort Salem), Peter Guinness (Jack Ryan), and Sam Strike (Leatherface).

Who Is Behind 'The Boys in the Boat'?

Returning to his place behind the camera, MGM’s latest sports bio-drama is directed by Academy Award-winner, George Clooney. This marks the actor-turned-director’s filmmaking comeback following 2021’s The Tender Bar. Prior to that, his vision has been attached to such projects as The Midnight Sky, The Monuments Men, Leatherheads, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The Revenant scribe, Mark L. Smith penned the film’s screenplay which is an adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season in the U.S. on December 25, The Boys in the Boat will duke it out with other big seasonal contenders including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Iron Claw, and Ferrari. As of right now, tickets are not yet on sale. Get a little bit of inspiration from the teaser below.