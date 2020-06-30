‘Boys State’ Trailer Provides a Look at One of the Year’s Most Entertaining Documentaries

Apple and A24 have released the trailer for Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s documentary Boys State. The upcoming film follows a week-long program where Texas high school seniors gather for a political experiment of taking on differing roles in a mock election that ends up mirroring the dysfunctional politics of our country.

I caught the film at Sundance earlier this year and thought it was a fun, insightful look at the state of our national politics as well as modern masculinity. This is an easy film to recommend, and if you have an AppleTV+ subscription, you should absolutely make some time for this movie. I’m not sure it will necessarily make you feel better about our politics, but it makes for an entertaining and darkly comic rendering of our political moment. Also, while this trailer tends to play up the comedy, the film does have an emotional center and you genuinely care about these young men even if you may not agree with their motives or actions in this mock election.

Check out the Boys State trailer below. The film opens in theaters in July 31st and arrives on Apple TV+ on August 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Boys State: