Decades after rocking the foundation of the music scene with the group N.W.A., Ice Cube has been a diamond in the rough in the movie world. He's consistently strong across genres, including action with Anaconda, comedies with Friday, Fist Fight, Ride Along, and Barbershop, and occasionally shows his dramatic side with films such as Higher Learning and Three Kings. Cube’s cinematic success can be traced all the way back to the seminal urban drama, Boyz n the Hood.

Almost 25 years after it hit cinemas across the United States, John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood made a statement about Black America that remains as relevant today as it was at the time. The then 24-year-old filmmaker who became the youngest Oscar nominee for Best Director gave audiences a glimpse into the hard realities of surviving a crime-ridden community like South Central, Los Angeles. Adding to the film’s authenticity was the casting of hip-hop icon Cube, who was raised in the same streets as Singleton.

'Boyz n the Hood' Tackled Gang Violence in an Honest Fashion

Image via Columbia Pictures

Before Boyz hit the screen, crime dramas like Dennis Hopper’s Colors only focused on gang life and the LAPD’s struggle to tackle violence in Black neighborhoods. Such a perspective from an established white director, despite its box office success, only sensationalized South Central’s crime epidemic rather than showing the real circumstances of what makes a Black child fall prey to the gangs. Singleton’s screenplay for Boyz, however, would deal with the community caught in the middle of the violence.

The initial scenes set in 1984 establish the diverging paths of the two main characters. There’s Tre Styles III (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) whose Inglewood suburban mother Reva (Angela Bassett) sends him to live in Crenshaw with his strict army veteran father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne) to raise him into an honest, world-aware man. Then there is Tre’s friend Doughboy (Cube), the fatherless son of a young mom (Tyra Ferrell) who gets involved in crime early in life to become a Rollin 60s Crip. Knowing his chances of a better life are bleak, he puts all hope into his football star half-brother and teenage father (Morris Chestnut), who is pursuing a scholarship to college.

Tre’s path in the Boyz narrative is constantly struggling to walk the straight and narrow line in surviving Crenshaw. Though Furious’ emphasis on personal responsibility as well as Tre’s relationship with girlfriend Brandi (Nia Long) keeps his head above dark influences, he’s often slipping down the wrong path due to his closeness to Doughboy. Additionally, his exposure to violence from discovering a dead body at age ten to police brutality constantly puts him on the edge of self-destruction. While Furious’ teachings ultimately play to Tre’s better conscience, the lack of a strong parental presence in Doughboy’s life puts him on course to the grave.

'Boyz n the Hood' Addresses the Effects of a Neglected Black Community