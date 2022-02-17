Acclaimed Pixar director Brad Bird will have a different studio for his next animated film. According to Deadline, Bird's next film Ray Gunn will be made at Skydance Animation.

Bird previously directed 2007's Ratatouille, 2004's The Incredibles, and its 2018 sequel Incredibles 2 for Pixar. Outside of Pixar, Bird also directed 2015's Tomorrowland, 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and 1999's The Iron Giant. The Incredibles and Ratatouille later went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Bird also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Matthew Robbins, and will be a producer. Robbins' previous work includes 2015's Crimson Peak (directed by Guillermo del Torro), 2013's Vijay and I (directed by Sam Garbarski), and 2011's 7 Khoon Maaf.

Skydance Animation's John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg will be producers for the film. Before joining Skydance in 2019, Lasseter was the Chief Creative Officer for Pixar (as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios) from 2006-2018. "[We] are thrilled to partner with Brad to finally bring his vision of Ray Gunn to the screen," said Lasseter and Holly Edwards (Skydance Animation president). "From its immersive world to its rich characters, we can't wait to explore this story and to create a one-of-a-kind animated experience for audiences around the world."

Skydance's first animated feature Luck is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022. Luck was directed by Peggy Holmes, and stars Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda. The studio's second animated film Spellbound (directed by Vicky Jenson) is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Skydance also created the animated short Blush (directed by Joe Mateo), which is currently available to stream on Apple TV+. "From his work on The Iron Giant to The Incredibles films and the work we did together on Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Brad is one of the greatest filmmakers working in the industry today," said Ellison. "As a lifelong fan of animation, it is incredibly rewarding to be re-teaming with him to create this bold new world and we're excited to get started." "[I've] had some of my best filmmaking experiences with Skydance and Pixar, so it's wonderful to be working with David, John and Dana again under one roof on Ray Gunn, a film I've wanted to make for a long time," said Bird. "We all love movies, and are crazy excited to create something new, thrilling, and intensely cinematic."

No official release date has been announced for Ray Gunn. Skydance Animation's first animated feature film Luck will debut on August 5 on Apple TV+.

