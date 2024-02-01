The Big Picture Brad Pitt will star in Quentin Tarantino's new film, playing the role of a fictional film critic inspired by a real-life critic.

The film, set in 1977 Southern California, will be Tarantino's last project as a director.

Tarantino has expressed interest in exploring other creative avenues, such as directing limited series and theatrical plays, and recently released a novel adaptation of one of his films.

Brad Pitt has continued the latest phase in his career by signing on as the lead in Quentin Tarantino's next—and, reportedly, final—movie, The Movie Critic, following some fevered speculation over the role. Pitt is reportedly set to portray the character of Jim Sheldon, a fictional film critic, with strong speculation suggesting that this character may draw inspiration from William Margold, an actual film critic. Tarantino, in his book "Cinema Speculation," referred to Margold as the "first-string film critic for the sex rag the Hollywood Press”. The film mark's Pitt's third collaboration with Tarantino, following acclaimed turns in Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but hasn't acted since 2022, when he appeared in the truncate of Bullet Train, Babylon and The Lost City. He will next be seen alongside George Clooney in the Jon Watts thriller, Wolfs.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this year about The Movie Critic, Tarantino said the project – which would be based in Southern California in 1977 – would revolve around a critic who actually wrote film reviews for an adult magazine. “He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic,” said Tarantino. “I think he was a very good critic. He was cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic. Think about Travis’ diary entries.”

Tarantino's Last Hurrah

Tarantino plans on the film being his final project behind the camera. In 2012, he told Playboy, “I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f*cks up three good ones. I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”

While contemplating retirement from filmmaking, he has shown a keen inclination toward exploring various creative avenues. During interviews, he has mentioned his potential interest in directing limited series or theatrical plays. Notably, in 2021, he ventured into the realm of literature by releasing his debut novel, an adaptation of his own film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Collider will have more information on The Movie Critic as, and when, it becomes available.