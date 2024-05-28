The Big Picture Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum are set to produce projects based around the Isle of Man motorcycle race.

The actors will produce a feature film and a docuseries, respectively.

The dangerous 37.7-mile race started in the 1900s due to England's road racing ban.

The Isle of Man motorcycle race will steal the spotlight in an upcoming feature film and a docuseries, according to Variety. Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum are already attached to the projects as producers thanks to their respective production companies, Plan B Entertainment and Free Association. While the script for the upcoming feature is currently in development, the docuseries titled The Greatest Race on Earth will begin production this week, as it's set to follow next month's event. It's currently unknown if Pitt and Tatum will star in the movie currently in development and centered around the historical race.

The Isle of Man race is famous around the world thanks to the danger it represents for the brave people who dare to take on the challenge. The event began in the early 1900s due to the road racing ban implemented in England, leading thrill seekers to take their passion for racing to the island. A single lap of the Isle of Man track covers 37.7 miles across both country lanes and city streets, making the race stand out from similar events from around the globe.

Before he was attached to The Greatest Race on Earth and the upcoming movie based on the Isle of Man race, Tatum has kept himself busyThe actor will be seen next in Fly Me to the Moon, an upcoming romantic comedy where his character will fall in love with Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) while the Space Race takes place in the background. The movie was directed by Greg Berlanti, and it's currently scheduled to premiere on the big screen on July 12. He is also set to star in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, in theaters this August.

Brad Pitt Takes on Formula 1

Close

While the projects centered around the Isle of Man race will take some time to be produced, Brad Pitt had already become interested in the world of racing. The Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood star will next be seen as Sonny Hayes in an upcoming movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, with the project following the character as he's asked to come out of retirement in order to coach a young racing promise portrayed by Damson Idris. The film is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 27, 2025, giving audiences more than a year to prepare for the blockbuster.

A release date hasn't been set for The Greatest Race on Earth. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.