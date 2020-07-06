Brad Pitt Boards David Leitch’s Action Thriller ‘Bullet Train’

Looks like Brad Pitt has lined up his first post-Oscar-win acting gig, as he is set to star in Sony Pictures’ thriller Bullet Train for John Wick director David Leitch (per Variety).

The movie is based on a Japanese novel called Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka. The second part of his “hitman trilogy,” the screenplay will be written by Zak Olkewicz and supervised by Leitch. (Variety’s report notes that an English translation of the novel will be released sometime next year.) The book’s plot concerns five assassins that all find themselves on the same train from Tokyo to Morioka which, as we all know, should definitely end up well. It’s unclear how much of the source material’s plot will be translated for this new version.

Since winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as killer stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt has been weighing his next potential acting gig. He had lined up Damien Chazelle’s old Hollywood drama Babylon, but with that Paramount production getting bumped to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus, Pitt decided to squeeze one more project in. Enter: Bullet Train.

The incredibly talented Leitch, whose credits include Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs and Shaw, and Kelly McCormick will produce via 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick.

With a premise this cool, a leading man this charismatic, and an action director this skilled, Bullet Train sounds like something of a must-see for whenever it will come out.