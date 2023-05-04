It would be fair to say that accurately reflecting the demands and the thrill of high-speed is something very important to Joseph Kosinski. The acclaimed director of Top Gun: Maverick is staying a little closer to the ground with his upcoming Formula One movie, which will star Brad Pitt as a retired racer who is brought back to the track for one last go-around.

The pair is teaming with Jerry Bruckheimer on what sounds like the most accurate racing film of all time. And in order to accomplish this, they're even forming a racing team that will film on track for the last half of the F1 2023 season, with Pitt among others set to drive actual F1 race cars on camera.

Bruckheimer and Kosinski reunite after working together on Maverick with historic results, and as reported by panel host Will Buxton, will shoot footage at every race from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, until the end of the season. The car that Pitt will drive has been designed by Mercedes, the constructor which won seven Formula 1 world championships between 2014 and 2020.

What Technology from Top Gun: Maverick Will the Film Incorporate?

Kosinski's team are using technology and lessons they picked up from filming inside the cockpits of fighter jets on Maverick, developing over the course of 18 months, what has been described as "the smallest moveable 6K camera ever", which will allow the director to capture incredibly visceral footage from inside the cockpit of the race cars, which are capable of speeds of up to 225 miles per hour. This should mean plenty of astonishing footage of Pitt behind the wheel.

The film has Formula One racing icon Lewis Hamilton on board as a consultant, and he will also be a producer on the movie alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt’s production company, Plan B. Damson Idris was recently cast alongside Pitt in the movie, which is also being co-writter by Ehren Kruger, who was Oscar-nominated with Kosinski for their screenplay on Maverick.

Speaking about the project, Hamilton has said: “I have such high hopes for it. I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

And, as Buxton notes, Tom Cruise has already been in touch to offer his help should they need an extra driver.