Brad Pitt is one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood. He has won two Oscars (one for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and one for producing the Best Picture winner, 12 Years a Slave) and has been nominated for five more. The legendary actor has brought us memorable roles in everything from 12 Monkeys and The Big Short to Fight Club and World War Z. Despite taking on a variety of parts, there is one constant thread throughout Pitt's career. In over 60 of his movies, Pitt has done one particular activity onscreen over and over again. The acclaimed actor is constantly chowing down.

Brad Pitt Is Consistently Noshing Onscreen

Some eagle-eyed fans have observed that many of Pitt's characters have the common characteristic of eating in scenes. His snacks range from mundane and typical fare, such as a bag of Lay's potato chips in Se7en or a smoothie in Burn After Reading, to the more obscure — a turkey leg in Troy or, disgustingly, a rat in Interview with a Vampire. Pitt seems to have started this habit of nibbling while acting in his early roles in Cutting Class in 1989, which included him eating an apple and a hot dog in different scenes, and Johnny Suede in 1991 where he chowed down on meatloaf, fried chicken, and beans.

The foods tend to be appropriate for the setting (a baguette in the set-in-France Inglourious Basterds or a beef stew in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and are as varied in culinary tastes as caviar in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and potatoes and ham in Legends of the Fall. The one constant aspect is that Pitt doesn't mind consuming some serious calories onscreen.

Brad Pitt Offers Several Reasons Why He's Always Eating in Movies

The actor has provided a few explanations over the years for this habit. While doing press for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood in 2019, he said, "I like to busy myself, I'm a grazer by nature." But it wasn't just that Pitt doesn't like to have an empty tummy on set. He also noted that eating helps inform how he molds his characters. For example, for 2001's Ocean's Eleven, Pitt is seen nibbling on a number of items, including a cheeseburger, shrimp cocktail, fruit salad, and ice cream. Pitt said because his character "was always on the run, always on the move, I figured he could never sit down and have a proper meal. So he always had to grab something on the run." Having his character constantly eating is a signal to viewers that this is a busy man who simply doesn't have time for a formal meal.

There is also an aspect of realism that gets injected into his scenes because he allows his characters to munch. In most real-life situations, people multitask or fidget; they rarely just sit still and converse. By including this small activity in his scenes, Pitt makes his acting much more truthful. And he can control the vibe of his character simply by showing his eating style such as desperation in Seven Years in Tibet when he was willing to eat dog food. But these nuances and the authenticity he's achieving isn't just helping to up his acting game. A fan also pointed out that Pitt's movies are more successful when there are multiple scenes of him eating. Films such as Moneyball, Ocean's Eleven, Meet Joe Black, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith all feature Pitt consuming more than 200 calories onscreen, and they just happen to have high Rotten Tomato and IMDb scores, and domestic box-office averages of $143 million. This isn't an exact science, and it could just be a coincidence that Pitt's eating habits also happen to be in the films that would have already been destined for greatness. But there is an interesting correlation there.

Now, paying attention to Pitt's eating habits has just become a fun Easter Egg for fans. For example, Pitt has eaten a turkey leg in five of his films (Troy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Cool World, True Romance, and Legends of the Fall), and continues to show off his snacking in his latest projects (like his love for wasabi peas in 2022's Bullet Train). At this point, it makes sense that Pitt probably won't put down his grub anytime soon (unless he's playing a character who's fasting).

