Filming has officially wrapped on Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One drama, F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). The movie, from Apple and Warner Bros., has been buried deep in in the world of Formula One racing for the past two years, filming during races and shooting a lot of the behind the scenes drama. Now, the finish line is in sight, with the movie set to premiere in North America on June 27, 2025, and globally two days earlier, on June 25. The first look at the movie earlier this sheer showed what looks like some thrilling, high-octane racing that puts viewers in the cockpit of F1 cars.

The last scenes of F1 were shot during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, even made an appearance on the podium alongside real-life drivers like George Russell and Charles Leclerc. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed to the New York Times that the production is now entering its final phase:

“We’ll stay here for the rest of the week doing pick-ups, and then we’re in the editing room. About two-thirds of the movie is already cut. This will be the last race that we have [to] cut this together, and we’ll take a look at it.”

What is 'F1' About?

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making a comeback, while Damson Idris (Snowfall) plays Joshua Pearce, his up-and-coming teammate. Both actors underwent extensive training to pilot the modified F2 cars used for the film, ensuring the racing sequences feel as authentic as possible, and even drove during race weekends across the global F1 season. The film's authenticity was boosted by the presence of F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer on the movie.

“Lewis keeps us honest,” said Bruckheimer. “He looks at every race and goes, ‘You wouldn’t be in second gear in this turn, you would be in first.’ He can hear the engine and the shifting and everything like that. The drivers were very open about their experiences, what they went through getting to F1, and even their superstitions. We took little things that one driver did about this superstition, and Brad has that in his character.”

F1 will open in theaters in the United States on June 27, 2025, and will open worldwide two days earlier on June 25. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski.