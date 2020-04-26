Brad Pitt Plays Anthony Fauci on ‘SNL’ & Translates What That Other Guy Said Recently

The second episode of Saturday Night Live‘s “at home” edition got off to a heck of a start when Oscar winner Brad Pitt performed the cold open as Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the current administration’s coronavirus task force. In these uncertain times, Fauci has helped to deliver knowledgeable, confident answers on what to expect where the growing coronavirus pandemic is concerned here in the United States. So, it’s only natural SNL would call in one of the few celebrities we as a nation would trust to provide us with similar feelings of comfort and relief at the end of yet another hellish week.

The cold open kicked off with Pitt, as Fauci, addressing the viewers from what one can only guess is either an unused office set from The Big Short or Pitt’s own home office. Pitt donned his best suit and white-haired wig to help bring his Fauci impersonation to life and roughened up his voice to get the perfect tone to play the esteemed doctor. While Pitt’s take on Fauci was fun, it was what the actor did, as Fauci, during the cold open that made this one a real treat to watch.

The big bit in the cold open was that Pitt’s Fauci was there to translate some the president’s latest grandiose statements about the coronavirus pandemic for those of us in need of some more informed analysis at this time. At first, Pitt’s Fauci offers some more concise interpretations of what are now relatively banal statements from the president, like when it was said a vaccine would arrive “relatively soon.” To this, Pitt’s Fauci informed us, “Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Things ramped us from there when the president’s vague, confusing comment about the right term for the coronavirus came up. In a clip, the president notes that “flu” and “virus” were basically the same before ultimately concluding we don’t really know what it is. To this, Pitt, as Fauci, simply replied, “We know what it is.” The height of the bit was reached when we finally got to some of the president’s most recent comments about injecting or ingesting disinfectant to kill the virus (side note: please do not do this. Seriously). As the came cut away to Pitt’s face, all he could offer was a blank, mildly appalled stare. And after all the joking was done, Pitt removed the wig and glasses to address viewers as Fauci, thanking him and the healthcare professionals for all of their hard work during this time and making me love Pitt even more than I already do.

You can watch the latest SNL cold open featuring Brad Pitt below.