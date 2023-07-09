Brad Pitt may just have outdone his movie star peer Tom Cruise with this latest stunt after Pitt took part in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone during the Formula 1 campaign. Pitt is filming his latest movie – which is currently untitled – for Apple with director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Fans caught footage of Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris driving laps around the legendary racetrack in Northamptonshire, England during the weekend's events. The coverage of the race, which was aired on network television in the United Kingdom also included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Hannah Waddingham, and Damian Lewis, with Lewis performing the UK national anthem before the race began.

In the film, Pitt stars as a former Formula 1 driver who has come out of retirement in order to race alongside a rookie prodigy and teammate, and against the biggest names in the sport, like Lando Norris, Charles LeClerc, Max Verstappen, and 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer on the film, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Maverick with Kosinski. Javier Bardem plays the fictional team's owner who brings Pitt out of retirement.

Brad Pitt's New Racing Movie Will Deliver on Speed and Excitement

Speaking with Sky Sports before the race began, Pitt revealed details of the movie's plot as he spoke of his excitement about participating.

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

"I wasn't nervous when I was out on the track today," Pitt added. "The guys really prepared me well. There's a couple of corners where I can see the stands, but I was focused on the lines. I was able to appreciate the experience of driving when I was on the straights. This should be as authentic as we can get it. Lewis wants us to respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is. As a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver. The aggression and dexterity, I have so much respect for it."

Hamilton recently spoke about how important authenticity was to him in the making of the film, noting his anxiety to get it right: "There are nerves because it is something we've been working on for so long. We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about."

There is currently no release date for the film, though it will have a theatrical release before landing on Apple TV+ exclusively. You can see Pitt and Idris on the track at Silverstone down below.