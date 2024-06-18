The Big Picture Global release of Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt on June 25th, 2025 and in IMAX theaters for high-octane thrills.

Star-studded cast includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies. Directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films collaborating on the project.

Apple Original Films has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, the film is set to be released globally in theaters in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27, 2025. The international release will commence on June 25, 2025, ensuring adrenaline junkies worldwide get their high-octane thrills together. In addition to its global theatrical release, the film will also be available in IMAX theaters. The IMAX experience will amplify the film's stunning visuals and sound, making viewers feel as though they are right in the middle of the life-or-death racing on the tracks of Silverstone, Monte Carlo, Hockenheim and more.

The film has a star-studded cast, not including Pitt, who stars as a former driver making his return to Formula 1. He is joined by Damson Idris, who plays his teammate at the fictional team APXGP. The ensemble cast also features Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award-winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

The project is a collaboration between several major production entities. Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner are producing the film, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton serving as producers. The screenplay is penned by Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger, while Copper CEO Penni Thow is the executive producer. Hamilton has previously spoken of his enthusiasm for the project.

“I have such high hopes for it. I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

What Will the F1 Film Be Like?

What sets this film apart is its deep integration with the world of Formula 1. Filming has taken place during actual Grand Prix weekends, providing an authentic and exhilarating backdrop for the story. The collaboration includes participation from all 10 F1 teams, their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters, ensuring that the film accurately captures the intensity and excitement of the sport. Kosinski's groundbreaking filmmaking style, so evident during the enthralling dogfight scenes in Top Gun: Maverick, will once again come into play as viewers are taken into the cockpits of the fastest cars on the planet, and we can't wait.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the untitled Formula 1 movie.