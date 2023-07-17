As interest in racing movies has reached sky-high levels, Brad Pitt is ready to get behind the wheel for a still-untitled Formula 1 thrill ride. The latest film from Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker, Joseph Kosinski, the project entered development in May 2023, effectively promising to do for F1 racing what Top Gun: Maverick did for Air Force flying. ESPN 1 initially reported that the film would be going by the title of Apex, but that claim was redacted shortly after it was announced.

The racing genre has had something of a resurgence in the film industry in recent years. That's true even for the Academy Awards, with the racing drama Ford v Ferrari taking home two Oscar wins and a Best Picture nomination. Speaking of Ferrari, the legendary car manufacturer is set to be the subject of Michael Mann's first feature film since 2015, aptly titled Ferrari. Even Neil Blomkamp is leaving behind his science fiction roots to direct a new kind of video game film in Gran Turismo.

To learn more about the promising upcoming racing spectacle, and its cast, plot, filming details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie.

When Is Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie Coming Out?

At the time of this writing, Joseph Kosinski and Brad Pitt's untitled Formula 1 film is still very early into production and does not yet have a concrete release date. With the recent announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike, a release date likely won't be set until that and the WGA strike are resolved. The film was initially reported to be released sometime in 2024, but it could end up being delayed to 2025 if the strike persists.

Where Can You Watch Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie?

Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie is a production of Apple TV+, meaning the film will almost certainly be available to stream on the service once it is completed and ready for release. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the film won't be released into theaters, which Brad Pitt's racing film must do if it wishes to be considered for significant accolades like the Academy Awards. We see that being the case with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the year's most anticipated films, as the three-and-a-half-hour event will be released in theaters despite being an Apple TV+ production. The upcoming Napoleon and Argylle are also following a similar release plan.

When Apple first acquired the film in June 2022, part of the deal required them to give the film a wide theatrical release.

Is There a Trailer for Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie?

With no footage or release schedule at this time and the inevitable complications raised by the industry strikes, we'll have to wait quite a while before we get a first look at what's in store for Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie.

Who is Starring in Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie?

Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt will be starring in the film, playing the character of Sonny Hayes. Pitt was last seen driving an impressive vehicle as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is also the role that earned him his very first Oscar. The Ocean's franchise star is also a self-described car enthusiast, and it's been heavily speculated that Pitt will be behind the wheel for the upcoming film's racing sequences, much like how Tom Cruise got in the cockpit for real to pull off the death-defying feats in Top Gun: Maverick.

Also attached to the cast is Dune star and fellow Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, who is best known for his effectively intimidating role as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Irish actress Kerry Condon will also be present in the film, following her well-deserved Oscar nomination for her performance as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin. The cast is then rounded out by Snowfall star Damson Idris, Game of Thrones alumni Tobias Menzies, and real-life Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton.

What is the Plot of Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie?

The brief plot details we have for Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie depict a classic "passing of the torch" style tale. Pitt plays Sonny Hayes - a retired Formula 1 athlete who is probably yearning to get behind the wheel of a race car again. That's until he's brought out of retirement to train the next generation of Formula 1 racers, which will presumably be represented by Damson Idris' character, Joshua Pearce.

While attending the 2023 British Grand Prix, Brad Pitt also shared the following extra details on the much-anticipated project:

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

Who is Making Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie?

Joseph Kosinski will be in the driver's seat as director and producer of Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie. Before he charmed audiences worldwide with the practical spectacle of Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski helmed other visually stunning features like Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave. Also producing along with Kosinski are Pirates of the Caribbean EP Jerry Bruckheimer as well as the film's stars, Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton. The screenplay is being penned by Top Gun: Maverick scribe, Ehren Kruger.

Also attached to the crew are cinematographer Claudio Miranda (Top Gun: Maverick), production designer Mark Tildesley (No Time to Die), and costume designer Julian Day (Rocketman).

When Did Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie Film?

Filming for Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie reportedly took place during the British Grand Prix, where the fictional team from the film was set up in between the Mercedes and Ferrari pit locations. While this may have been where the film's racing setpieces were filmed, it's unlikely that the film got all of its principal photography done that same weekend.